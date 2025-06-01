Woman Claims Liver Failure, Organ Damage After Using Mounjaro For Weight Loss

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A 34-year-old UK woman, Aimee Chapman, faced life-threatening complications, including a perforated oesophagus and liver failure, after using the weight-loss drug Mounjaro bought online. Her case highlights risks of unsupervised weight-loss drug use.

A 34-year-old woman from Southampton, UK, has claimed she suffered life-threatening complications after using a weight-loss drug she purchased online. Aimee Chapman, who lost over 25 kilograms while taking Mounjaro- a drug increasingly popular for weight management- was later admitted to intensive care with a perforated oesophagus and liver failure, conditions that doctors reportedly linked to the medication, Daily Mail reported.

Chapman, a former waitress diagnosed with fibromyalgia, said she turned to Mounjaro in March 2024 after struggling to find effective medical support for her chronic pain. She believed losing weight would help her be taken more seriously by healthcare professionals.

Initially, the medication appeared effective- she shed around four stone (roughly 25 kg) within four months. However, she soon began experiencing fatigue, nausea, and frequent vomiting. "I was throwing up all the time, sometimes vomiting blood-up to 60 times," she told The Daily Mail. "I collapsed a couple of times. My husband once found me passed out in the hallway."

As her condition worsened, she was rushed to Winchester Hospital's emergency department after developing severe chest pain. Doctors found a hole in her oesophagus, a rare and serious condition that allowed air to leak into the chest cavity around her heart and lungs.

She was later transferred to the intensive care unit at Southampton General Hospital, where doctors noticed signs of liver failure and considered her for a transplant. Her blood pressure and potassium levels had dropped sharply. "They said it was linked to the weight-loss injection, but didn't know exactly how or why," she said.

The incident highlights growing concerns about the unsupervised use of weight-loss drugs, particularly those purchased online without proper medical guidance. Mounjaro, originally developed to manage type 2 diabetes, has gained popularity for its weight loss effects, but experts have repeatedly warned of potential side effects when used without prescription or monitoring.