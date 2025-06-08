Ozempic Side-Effect: Male Users Claim Shocking Change After Taking Weight Loss Drug

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Men using Ozempic report perceived increases in penis size, sparking online discussions. Anecdotal claims suggest the size perception results from weight loss and improved blood flow. Some attribute size changes to measurement variability, not the drug itself, citing external factors.

Men using Ozempic, a popular weight-loss injection, have reported an unexpected side effect - an increase in perceived penis size. Numerous users have taken to online forums and social media platforms to share their experiences, claiming that their private parts appear larger since starting the medication. While anecdotal, these claims have sparked lively conversations, with dozens of men attributing their enhanced confidence and physical changes to the drug. The phenomenon has yet to be formally studied, but it's generating buzz as a surprising potential perk of the weight-loss treatment.

One person wrote on Reddit, "I recently measured myself down there and noticed I gained about one inch. Now I think people will say it was because of the fat loss. However, at the time I measured myself before (4 years ago), I was thinner. I also pressed during measurement before, and also this time. Has anyone else noticed this change in themselves?"

Another Reddit user shared, "Yes. I gained 1.5 inches in length. No joke. Like you I obviously know how long I was before I got very fat. Then after about seven months on Tirzepatide in my case I gained 1.5 inches in length. Definitely not all from weight loss."

Some men attributed it to improved blood flow and reduced pubic fat due to weight loss. However, a Redditor suggested that the apparent size difference might result from varying external conditions, such as temperature or arousal levels, during before-and-after measurements rather than the drug itself.

"I feel like nobody is really reading what you are writing, that they blame the weight loss while you measured the first time when you were actually lighter. Ozempic does not enlarge your penis, but an erect penis may change size considerably depending on time of day, temperature, and factors other than sexual arousal. So it's probably just simply that," he explained.

Other Ozempic Side Effects

This is not the only side effect linked to the weight loss drug. Recently, some users reported "Ozempic teeth," characterised by various dental problems, including dry mouth, bad breath, gum disease, and tooth decay. According to reports, the drug's appetite-suppressing effect reduces food intake, which in turn decreases salivary gland stimulation. Reduced saliva flow increases the risk of cavities and gum issues. Additionally, some users experience nausea or vomiting, which can expose teeth to stomach acid, further eroding enamel.

According to the New York Post, a doctor previously warned about "Ozempic mouth". The condition is marked by pronounced folds at the corners of the mouth, noticeable wrinkles on the lips, and sagging skin along the lip contours and chin area.

Other complications include "Ozempic face" and "Ozempic butt". "Ozempic face" refers to the prematurely aged look some patients develop after shedding pounds at record speed. "Ozempic butt" on the other hand, refers to the saggy rear end some users are complaining about.