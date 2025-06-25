Considering Weight Loss Drugs? Is Natural Weight Loss More Sustainable And Healthier? Expert Answers

For years, new diets and eating patterns created a buzz in the weight loss industry. Now, weight management has entered a new phase in which weight loss drugs have gained all the attention. Unlike traditional diet and lifestyle changes, weight loss drugs seem like a quick solution that can help achieve the desired weight. From Wegovy to Mounjaro, weight loss drugs are now widely available in India and around the globe.

For the unversed, weight loss drugs are prescription drugs that are primarily used to treat type-2 diabetes. These injectable drug help manage blood sugar levels by mimicking two important hormones GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) and GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) that regulate insulin secretion and appetite.

Due to their weight loss effect, it has become immensely popular among individuals who are overweight or obese but do not have diabetes.

How do they work?

Dr. Ambrish Mithal, Chairman & Head - Endocrinology & Diabetes at Max Healthcare explained, "The present batch of weight loss drugs is they all work through the GLP-1 pathway. The GLP-1 is a hormone that is secreted in the gut and acts on the pancreas to control diabetes but also acts on the brain to reduce our appetite and improve our satiety. Now what these drugs do is they mimic GLP-1-like action because the GLP-1 produced in our body breaks down in one or two minutes."

"So these drugs act on the brain and help reduce the appetite as well as improve satiety, making you eat less and ultimately resulting in weight loss. They also slow down stomach movement, delaying emptying of the stomach."

Weight loss drugs Vs natural weight loss

Calorie restriction, intense exercise routines, fasting and many other approaches are some of the common methods that have helped many lose weight in the past.

While weight loss drugs can help with rapid weight loss with fewer lifestyle adjustments, the risk of regaining weight if healthy lifestyle changes haven't been implemented remains high.

On the other hand, natural weight loss methods, such as a balanced diet and regular exercise, promote a healthier lifestyle that is more likely to lead to sustained weight management. However, weight loss through natural methods tends to be slower, which can be discouraging for some individuals.

"Losing weight naturally is always better than using drugs to do that. The challenge is that when people are significantly overweight, losing weight naturally does not come easily. We face that all the time in the clinic, we have patients who are struggling for years and years while trying to lose weight, actually don't succeed and if they do, the weight comes back on very soon," said Dr. Mithal.

"The brain is wired in a particular way that you cannot control your food cravings, especially sweets. And these drugs act at that level. So, those who are unable to lose weight with lifestyle or fall in a zone where lifestyle measures are exceedingly difficult to implement to lose the required amount of weight, a combination of this lifestyle as well as medication is required. But yes, if someone can do it with lifestyle alone, nothing like it," he added.

What are the possible side effects of weight loss drugs?

Several social media users have reported bizarre side effects of continuous use of weight loss drugs ranging from kidney issues, and brittle bones to eye problems.

However, Dr Mithal has mentioned that the side effects of these weight loss drugs are primarily gastrointestinal issues like nausea, reflux, acidity, constipation and diarrhea. "The good part, however, is they can be managed by just regular symptomatic remedies. And the other thing is that they tend to wane after some time. So, when you start this medication, you may experience these symptoms but slowly they go down over weeks. So, most people can tolerate them, but yes, initially there can be significant symptoms both related to upper gastrointestinal tract, that is like nausea, vomiting, or lower tract, like constipation or diarrhea," he added.

Long-term side effects

"Some people worry a lot about muscle mass loss, but that is a result of weight loss in general. So, it's important when one is on this medication to make sure that you are following a good diet, which should include high protein and high fibre foods and plenty of water. Also, exercise regularly to make sure that your muscles stay intact. Like this you can lose substantial weight with these drugs while preserving your muscle," the expert advised.

Determining which method is "best" depends on an individual's health condition, goals and preferences. For many, a combination of both approaches may be the most effective strategy. Natural weight loss methods are generally more sustainable and promote better overall health in the long run. It is best to consult your doctor to choose the best weight loss approach.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.