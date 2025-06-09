Mounjaro Side Effects: From Nausea To Kidney Problems, Here Are All The Possible Side Effects

Mounjaro is a brand name for tirzepatide, a prescription drug primarily used to manage type-2 diabetes. This once-weekly injectable drug helps maintain healthy blood sugar levels by mimicking two important hormones GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) and GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) that regulate insulin secretion and appetite. Recently, it has gained attention in the realm of weight management.

Mounjaro aids in weight loss by promoting feelings of fullness and reducing hunger, which contributes to a lower calorie intake. It is used widely by individuals who are overweight or obese, even those without diabetes, to shed weight more easily.

While there are benefits to using Mounjaro, it can also cause side effects. Below are some of the most common side effects reported:

Side effects of Mounjaro

1. Nausea

This is the most frequently reported side effect and often decreases over time. Mounjaro slows down the emptying of the stomach which can cause nausea.

2. Diarrhea

Some individuals may experience gastrointestinal issues such as diarrhea, which can subside as the body adjusts.

3. Vomiting

Similar to nausea, vomiting can occur, especially when starting the medication.

4. Constipation

Due to changes in appetite and reduced intake of calories, Mounjaro can cause constipation. Adding more dietary fibre to the diet may help elevate this issue.

5. Abdominal pain

Discomfort in the stomach area is another potential side effect.

These symptoms often subside as the body gets used to it. Serious side effects, although rare, can include pancreatitis, gallbladder issues, kidney problems, allergic reactions and severe gastrointestinal issues.

It is crucial to seek medical attention immediately if you experience severe abdominal pain, changes in urination, or any signs of an allergic reaction.

Safety tips to follow

1. Consult a healthcare professional

Mounjaro is a prescription drug. Always speak to your doctor before starting Mounjaro. They can assess your medical history and determine if it's a suitable option for you.

2. Check blood sugar levels regularly

If you have diabetes, regularly checking your blood sugar levels is essential, especially when starting Mounjaro.

3. Start with low doses

Begin with a low dose to mitigate side effects and allow your body to adjust gradually. However, it is best to administer the dose prescribed by your doctor.

4. Follow a balanced diet

While Mounjaro can aid in weight loss, pairing it with a healthy, balanced diet can help keep digestion healthy.

5. Stay hydrated

Due to potential gastrointestinal effects, ensure you drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.

6. Be aware of potential interactions

Check with your doctor if you are currently taking any medication to avoid any potential interactions.

Keep track of any side effects you experience and attend regular check-ups with your doctor. It is advisable to undergo regular kidney function tests, liver function panels, and monitor for any abdominal symptoms while using this medication.

Mounjaro is generally considered safe for use under medical supervision, especially for individuals who are overweight or obese. While it offers substantial benefits, understanding potential side effects and adhering to safety measures is crucial.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.