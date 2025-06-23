Watch: 79-Year-Old Army Veteran's Viral Food Stall In Indore Wins Internet

An Indian Army veteran has inspired social media after a video of her running a small food outlet in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, went viral. The video, shared on Instagram by a user named Kashish Soni, shows the 79-year-old unmarried veteran going about her business and setting up the shop to serve various delicacies to the customers.

"I used to serve in the Army as an administrative officer. I started this stall after retirement," the woman can be heard saying in the video.

Quizzed why she had not got married, the woman replied, "I wouldn't have been able to pursue my hobby," referring to her interest in running a small, independent food outlet.

Asked about how life had been up until now, the woman replied with a warm smile, adding that she is content with her present and her past.

"She's so strong. Serving tasty, tasty food on the streets of Indore!! Address – In front of Modern Gift Store near Chandra Lok Colony, Khajrana Road, Shree Nagar Extension, Indore," the OP captioned the post.

Social media reacts

As of the last update, the viral video has received thousands of likes and over 3.2 million views with the majority praising the Army vet, whilst others said she reminded them of their grandmother.

"She is happy and content and has no regrets. Choose your path wisely, do it and never feel sorry for the past," said one user while another added: "Dream is to have decent job and live a single life like dadi ji god bless her."

A third commented: "I've met her. She's very cute, and the taste omg. I just remembered my own grandmother."

A fourth added: "The way she said tum le jao yaha se (go take it away). That's the old people's love language, their gratitude is the best thing we can get."