American Woman Ditches 'Average' US For 'Extraordinary' Life In India In Viral Video

An American woman has gone viral on social media after stating she left behind a comfortable but "average" life in the US to live an "extraordinary life in India". Kristen Fischer, who moved with her family to India four years ago, showed a postcard of her vibrant life in India, alongside her kids.

Reflecting on her decision to shift base from the US to India, Ms Fischer posed a powerful question: "Live in India or America?". The video seemingly offers two options, with Ms Fischer and her family opting to immerse themselves in the madness of Indian culture, its vibrant sounds and tastes.

"I knew I had control of which direction to take my life. I could choose an average life in the USA, or I could choose to do something bold and extraordinary," wrote Ms Fischer.

Ms Fischer, a mother of four, said she did not "regret" her decision to set base in India, where she had so far met incredible people and seen amazing places.

"We moved our family to India 4 years ago and haven't regretted it a bit. In these past 4 years I have met some amazing people, seen some incredible places, had some awesome food, and changed my heart forever," said Ms Fischer.

"India has changed my life forever and I will never be the same. You only get one life, how will you live it?" she added.

In the video, Ms Fischer could be seen wearing a saree, getting a mehendi, enjoying car rides in central Delhi, celebrating Holi and revelling in other festivities with her children.

Social media reacts

As of the last update, the viral video had received thousands of likes and nearly 70,000 views, with the majority applauding her choice of moving to India.

"As an Indian living in Europe, I miss my India so much. But it makes me happy to see more and more foreigners appreciating and loving my country," said one user, while another added: "I'm jealous, seriously."

A third commented: "My husband is Indian, we met and got married in India. For now we commute between Italy and India, but we have a clear idea of where we will live one day...in India life is simpler and easier."

A fourth said: "I'm Indian and my husband is American. We are in the process of moving to India very soon. I can't wait to be there."