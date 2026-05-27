Nutritionist Explains: Can Eating Cold, Curd-Based Dishes Actually Help During A Heatwave?

As heatwaves intensify across India, many people naturally gravitate towards lighter and cooler meals such as dahi chawal, kadhi, buttermilk, fresh fruits, salads and room-temperature homemade dishes. While these foods may seem comforting during extreme heat, nutrition experts say they can also play a meaningful role in supporting hydration, digestion and overall wellbeing during prolonged hot weather.

According to Ms. Veena V, Chief Clinical Dietician & HOD - Department of Clinical Nutrition and Dietetics, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bengaluru, lighter meals are often easier for the body to tolerate during high temperatures because digestion itself generates heat. "During a heatwave, eating cold or only lightly chilled foods can make people feel a bit more at ease, mostly because it lowers digestive burden and also gives hydration support," she explains.

Doctors and public health experts increasingly recommend heat-friendly diets that focus on hydration, electrolytes, water-rich foods and easy digestibility, particularly as extreme temperatures become more frequent due to climate change.

Why Light Meals Feel Better During Heatwaves

Heatwaves place significant stress on the human body. High temperatures can increase dehydration risk, suppress appetite and lead to fatigue, acidity and digestive discomfort. Extreme heat can impair the body's ability to regulate internal temperature, especially when hydration levels are inadequate. Nutrition therefore becomes an important part of heat management.

"Things like dahi chawal, curd-based meals, fruits, cucumber salads and simple room-temperature homemade dishes are often easier to handle than heavy oily meals," says Ms. Veena V. "The body tends to lean toward lighter options in extreme heat because digestion itself creates extra internal heat."

Research published by the National Institutes of Health suggests that lighter meals with high water content may reduce digestive strain and help maintain hydration during hot weather conditions. Heavy, spicy and oily foods can sometimes worsen bloating, acidity and lethargy during summer months because digestion demands more energy and metabolic activity.

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How Curd Rice, Buttermilk And Yoghurt May Help

Traditional Indian summer foods such as curd rice, chaas and yoghurt-based dishes are increasingly being recognised for their hydration and gut-health benefits. "Curd rice, buttermilk and yoghurt-centred recipes are especially useful since they bring water along with probiotics and cooling-style nutrients that can support gut health while temperatures run high," Ms. Veena V explains.

Curd and yoghurt contain probiotics, beneficial bacteria that support digestive health. Studies published in the journal Nutrients indicate that probiotic-rich foods may help maintain gut balance and reduce digestive discomfort. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) also recommends including fermented foods and adequate fluids during summer to support hydration and digestive health. In addition to probiotics, curd-based foods provide calcium, protein and electrolytes, which can help replenish nutrients lost through excessive sweating.

Fruits And Salads Can Support Hydration Too

Water-rich fruits and vegetables can contribute significantly to daily fluid intake during heatwaves. Foods such as watermelon, cucumber, muskmelon, oranges and tomatoes contain high water content alongside vitamins and minerals.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, foods with high water content can support hydration alongside regular fluid intake during hot weather. "Cold salads plus fruits bring useful fluids and minerals too," says Ms. Veena V. "But during summer, hygiene becomes kind of non-negotiable."

Doctors warn that improperly stored raw foods may become breeding grounds for bacteria in high temperatures. "If raw foods sit in heat for long durations, they can raise the chance of bacterial contamination, and that can lead to stomach infections," she adds.

Health experts therefore recommend consuming freshly prepared salads and avoiding cut fruits exposed to heat for long periods, particularly from roadside stalls during peak summer afternoons.

Very Cold Foods Are Not A Cure For Heat Stress

Although cold foods may provide temporary relief, experts caution against relying excessively on ice-cold beverages, sugary frozen desserts or processed chilled foods. "The point is not harsh cold, but better thermal comfort along with steady hydration support," says Ms. Veena V.

Excessive consumption of sugary drinks and processed foods can worsen dehydration rather than improve it. Very cold beverages may also trigger throat irritation or digestive discomfort in some individuals. Instead, experts recommend balanced hydration through water, homemade drinks such as buttermilk, lemon water or coconut water, and nutrient-rich seasonal foods.

Also Read: Can Eating Chilled Fruits Help During Indian Heatwaves? Here's What You Should Know

Traditional Indian Diets Align With Modern Heat Science

Interestingly, many traditional Indian summer eating habits closely match modern heat-health recommendations. "Traditional Indian summer diets kind of match up with what modern heat-health science says because they tend to push lighter plates, fermented foods and seasonal fruits," Ms. Veena V says. "It is not just food for flavour; it seems to help the system stay steadier while the temperature drifts higher."

Foods commonly consumed during Indian summers, including curd rice, kanji, chaas, cucumber, tender coconut water and seasonal fruits, naturally provide hydration, minerals and digestive support. Public health researchers increasingly emphasise that climate-adaptive diets may become more important as heatwaves intensify globally.

Cold or lightly chilled foods such as dahi chawal, buttermilk, fruits and fresh salads may help support hydration, digestion and comfort during heatwaves when combined with balanced nutrition and adequate fluid intake. Experts say these lighter meals reduce digestive strain and align well with the body's changing needs during extreme heat.

However, food safety remains critical during summer months, especially for raw foods exposed to high temperatures. Doctors also caution against excessive intake of sugary iced beverages or processed frozen foods, which may worsen digestive issues or dehydration. Ultimately, a heatwave-friendly diet should focus on hydration, fresh seasonal foods, probiotics, electrolyte balance and safe food handling practices to help the body cope better with rising temperatures.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.