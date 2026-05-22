How To Handle Heatwave-Related Health Emergencies? A Doctor Explains

As temperatures rise across the country, doctors are observing a significant increase in heat-related illnesses. These conditions include dehydration, exhaustion, and, in serious cases, potentially fatal heatstroke. Experts caution that excessively high temperatures not only cause discomfort but also disrupt the body's ability to regulate temperature, putting strain on the heart, kidneys, and brain.

One major concern is that early symptoms are often overlooked or mistaken for general fatigue. Heat-related illnesses can develop gradually, and recognizing warning signs early can prevent severe complications.

What are the signs of heat-related health issues?

The first and most common symptom is a feeling of extreme tiredness or weakness, especially after prolonged exposure to the heat. Many individuals also experience dizziness, headaches, muscle cramps, and heightened thirst. Other symptoms indicating that the body is struggling to maintain hydration and electrolyte balance include excessive sweating, nausea, and decreased urine output.

As conditions worsen, symptoms can become more severe. Signs of serious heat stress include confusion, difficulty concentrating, rapid heartbeat, vomiting, and trouble breathing. Heatstroke is a critical medical emergency that occurs when the body's temperature rises to a dangerously high level; in some cases, the ability to sweat may cease altogether. The skin may feel warm and dry, and the individual may appear disoriented or even lose consciousness.

Doctors highlight that children, the elderly, outdoor workers, pregnant women, and those with diabetes, high blood pressure, or kidney issues are particularly at risk during heatwaves. However, even healthy young adults can experience heat-related problems if they do not stay hydrated and take sufficient breaks.

Also read: Why Warmer Nights During Indian Heatwaves May Be More Dangerous Than Hot Days

What to do in an emergency?

It is essential to move the affected individual to a cool or shaded area as quickly as possible. Tight clothing should be loosened, and measures such as applying wet cloths, using cold packs, or fanning can help reduce body temperature.

If the person is conscious, provide fluids slowly, such as water and electrolytes. Avoid caffeine, alcohol, and sugary drinks, as these can worsen dehydration.

Do not dismiss persistent symptoms just because they temporarily improve after a break. Continued dehydration and overheating can place additional stress on vital organs over time.

Also read: Self-Medication Mistakes To Avoid During Dangerous Heatwaves

When to see a doctor?

Seek medical attention immediately if you experience disorientation, fainting, chest pain, difficulty breathing, frequent vomiting, or an inability to drink fluids. Additionally, if someone produces very little urine, feels extremely weak, or experiences worsening symptoms despite adequate fluid intake, they should be evaluated by a doctor without delay.

(Dr Vandana Garg, Associate Director - Internal Medicine Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali)

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