Can Too Much Fibre Irritate Your Gut? Gastroenterologist Explains Eating Raw Salads In Peak Summer Could Worsen Severe Bloating

Raw salads are considered healthy to consume, but when they are consumed in excess, they can irritate the gut. As the digestive sensitivity increases during extreme heat, regulating your food choices matters. Raw salads need the digestive push to metabolise them, which can irritate the gut. This is why you need to control what you eat during summers and know when it is connected to severe bloating. While consuming fibre is important, it can turn into an issue when consumed in excess.

Raw salads, when consumed in excess, can lead to gas, bloating, and even stomach cramps. This is especially true for a sudden increase in raw fibre intake that involves salad intake in the summer. To protect your gut from these effects, you need to know how raw salad consumption can worsen bloating in summers.

Why Raw Salads Can Worsen Bloating In Summer

The problem of bloating can worsen in summer if raw salads are eaten, as they are harder to digest. The body's digestion slows in extreme heat conditions as the body undergoes extreme water loss. When the water loss is immense, the gut discomfort increases, which leads to problems with digestion.

The excess fibre keeps on getting fermented in the gut, which leads to gas and worsened bloating.

Gastroenterologist Explains The Gut Reaction

Dr Rinkesh Kumar Bansal, Director of Gastroenterology, Fortis Hospital Gurgaon, explains. "Eating raw salads in summer can introduce your gut to an excess of fibre. This increases the bulk and adds to fermentation, which causes digestive issues."

He adds that this can cause the following issues in the gut:

Gas formation

Abdominal bloating

Irritation in sensitive guts, especially in irritable bowel syndrome patients

Also Read: Can Short Power Naps Protect Your Health During Heatwaves?

Signs You Are Eating Too Much Fibre

If you are consuming too much fibre, then your body can experience certain signs. Here are the signs that you need to know:

Persistent bloating that lasts for a long time

Gas and discomfort that is too frequent

Stomach cramps can even spiral into pain if they are ignored

Feeling overly full

Who Should Be More Careful

Fibre intake can irritate the gut of people who are unable to metabolize what they eat. Along with this cause, people should be more careful of their fibre intake if they meet the following parameters:

People with irritable bowel syndrome or weak digestion.

Children and the elderly, as their systems struggle with body temperature regulation.

Those suddenly switching to high-fibre diets need to be careful.

Also Read: "Fibre Is Your Gut's Primary Fuel," Says Doctor; Tips To Increase Fibre Intake

How To Eat Fibre The Right Way In Summer

Fibre should be consumed in the right way in summer to avoid dealing with digestive issues. Here is what you need to know to make sure that your fibre intake is consumed in the right manner:

Cook vegetables instead of only raw salads to help your digestive system metabolise them.

Gradually increase fibre intake to make sure your gut can break down the fibre consumed.

Drink enough water so that your gut is able to break down the fibre it consumes.

Balance with protein and probiotics to give your digestive system the best chance to absorb the nutrients without any irritation.

When To See A Doctor

If you are experiencing gut issues after consuming raw salads in summers, then you need to focus on seeking medical advice. Here is exactly when you should seek a doctor for relief:

Severe or persistent bloating that lasts for a while and doesn't resolve even when medications are consumed.

Pain after meals which is a sign that your gut is effected in a major way.

Long-term digestive issues that linger throughout the day causing disruptions that delay normal functioning.

Fibre intake is essential, but balance is key to ensuring your gut doesn't suffer. Through adopting seasonal eating matters, you can improve gut function. You need to listen to your gut signals and decide accordingly. Consuming raw salads should be influenced by the effect they have on your gut, and you need to change your dietary habits if they are causing problems that require medical attention for relief.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.