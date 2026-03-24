Feeling Bloated? These 6 Fruits Can Give You Quick Relief

Bloating is one of the most common digestive complaints, and it can strike at any time, after a heavy meal, during hot weather or even due to stress. That uncomfortable feeling of fullness, tightness, or gas can make you feel sluggish and uneasy throughout the day. While occasional bloating is usually not a cause of concern, it can still disrupt your routine. The good news is that your diet can play a powerful role in managing it. Certain fruits, thanks to their high-water content, fibre and digestive enzymes, can help ease bloating naturally and gently. If you are looking for quick, natural relief, here are six fruits that can help soothe your digestive system and make you feel lighter.

Pineapple

Pineapple is often recommended for digestion, and for good reasons. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, it contains bromelain, a natural enzyme that helps break down proteins in the stomach. This can make digestion smoother, especially after a heavy or protein-rich meal. Bromelain may also help reduce inflammation in the digestive tract, which can contribute to bloating. Eating a few fresh slices of pineapple after meals may help ease that uncomfortable, swollen feeling.

Also read: Health Risks Of Food Adulteration: How Contaminated Foods Harm Your Body

Banana

Bananas are gentle on the stomach and rich in potassium, a mineral that helps balance sodium levels in the body. Excess to sodium can lead to water retention, which is a common cause of bloating. By helping regulate fluid balance, bananas can reduce puffiness and abdominal discomfort. They are also easy to digest, making them a safe choice when your stomach feels sensitive.

Watermelon

Watermelon is packed with water, making it one of the most hydrating fruits you can eat. Proper hydration is essential for digestion, as it helps move food smoothly through the digestive tract. Study says that it also acts as a natural diuretic, helping your body flush out excess salt and reduce water retention. This makes watermelon particularly helpful during hot weather when bloating is more common.

Apple

Apples are rich in soluble fibre, especially pectin, which supports healthy digestion and gut bacteria. Pectin helps regulate bowel movements and may prevent constipation, a major contributor to bloating. However, it is important to eat apples in moderation. For some people, too much fibre at once can actually increase gas and discomfort.

Kiwi

Kiwi is a small fruit with powerful digestive benefits. It contains an enzyme called actinidin, which helps break down proteins and improves overall digestion. Research from 2021 suggests that kiwifruit-derived prebiotics may play a protective role in digestive health. By positively influencing the composition of the gut microbiome, these prebiotics were shown to mitigate inflammation and strengthen the intestinal barrier. Eating one or two kiwis a day can be a simple way to keep your digestive system running smoothly.

Orange

Oranges are not only refreshing but also beneficial for digestion. They are rich in water and fibre, which help prevent constipation and support gut health. Vitamin C in oranges also plays a role in maintaining a healthy digestive system. Including oranges in your diet can help reduce bloating while keeping you hydrated.

Why Fruits Help With Bloating

Fruits work in multiple ways to ease bloating. Their high water content helps flush out excess sodium and reduce water retention. Fibre supports digestion and prevents constipation, while natural enzymes improve the breakdown of food.

Together, these factors help your digestive system function more efficiently, reducing the chances of gas buildup and discomfort.

Simple Habits To Prevent Bloating

While these fruits can help, your daily habits matter just as much. Eating too quickly, overeating or consuming too many processed foods can all contribute to bloating.

To keep your digestion on track:

Eat slowly and chew your food properly

Stay well hydrated throughout the day

Avoid excessive salty and processed foods

Include a balanced mix of fibre in your meals

Also read: Gastroenterologist Shares Practical Digestion Tips That Can Help Reduce Bloating After Eating

When To Be Concerned

Occasional bloating is normal, but if it becomes frequent or severe, it may indicate an underlying issue such as irritable bowel syndrome or food intolerance.

If you experience persistent bloating along with symptoms like severe pain, weight loss or changes in bowel habits, it is important to consult a doctor. Bloating can be uncomfortable, but simple dietary choices can make a big difference. Fruits like pineapple, banana and kiwi offer natural relief by supporting digestion, reducing water retention and improving gut health. Adding these fruits to your daily routine, along with mindful eating habits, can help you feel lighter, more comfortable and energised throughout the day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.