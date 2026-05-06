Fruit Vendor Returns Rs 1500 After Customer Mistakenly Overpays Using UPI

A fruit seller is winning praise online after returning a large sum of money to a customer who accidentally overpaid for bananas. In a now-viral X (formerly Twitter) post, the customer shared that they mistakenly paid Rs 1515 instead of Rs 15 for three bananas because they were distracted while entering their UPI PIN, but the honest fruit vendor returned the excess money without any delay.

"Yesterday evening, while talking with my friends, I bought 3 bananas worth Rs 15. I was distracted in conversation, entered the amount without properly checking the screen, typed the UPI pin, took the fruits, and left," the user stated.

While the customer turned away, the shopkeeper ran after them amid heavy traffic to get their attention. It was then that the customer realised their mistake.

"Suddenly, the shop owner started shouting. Because of the traffic noise, he literally came running behind me. Turns out I had accidentally paid Rs 1515 instead of Rs 15," the customer stated.

"He instantly returned Rs 1500 after scanning my QR. I thanked him a lot, and he was super chill about it. Told me not to pay without checking next time."

Highlighting the genuine and kind-hearted nature of the shopkeeper, the customer stated that the world needed more people like him.

Check The Viral Post Here:

Accidentally paid ₹1515 instead of ₹15 at a fruit shop.



Yesterday evening, while talking with my friends, I bought 3 bananas worth ₹15.



I was distracted in conversation, entered the amount without properly checking the screen, typed the UPI pin, took the fruits, and left.… pic.twitter.com/ioJi9DG5iZ — SUPERBRO (@Rushu_Tushu) May 6, 2026

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Social Media Reactions

As the post gained traction, social media users appreciated the shopkeeper's honesty and shared similar experiences where people went above and beyond to be a good Samaritan.

"How do sweet people like this even exist?" said one user, while another added: "Once I gave Rs 2000 note to a shopkeeper madam in the early morning. I thought it was 200, and she gracefully returned me 2000. Loved her honesty."

A third commented: "If most of the people start becoming like this shopkeeper the world will become a much better place but the reality is far different from this and we rarely get to see such people."

A fourth said: "Happened with my wife too. Due to poor network, she accidentally paid Rs 1,042 twice at a medical shop. We didn't notice it initially. A few days later, she spotted it on PhonePe. I visited the shop, showed the transaction history, and they returned the extra amount without any hesitation."