Gastroenterologist Shares Practical Digestion Tips That Can Help Reduce Bloating After Eating

Bloating is a common digestive complaint that many people experience at some point. It can be triggered by a variety of everyday factors such as overeating, eating too quickly, food intolerances, or digestive problems. While occasional bloating is usually harmless, frequent discomfort can interfere with daily life and eating habits.

According to gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi, making a few simple changes to diet and lifestyle can go a long way in easing the problem. In a post shared on Instagram, he writes, "#1 BLOATING TIP FROM A GUT DOCTOR. Which of these natural remedies have you tried to help with your bloating symptoms?"

Tips to Help Prevent Bloating

1. Peppermint tea

The doctor spoke about adding peppermint tea to your daily diet. The beverage contains menthol, which helps relax digestive muscles and ease the passage of trapped gas. It acts as a natural antispasmodic and reduces cramping and gas.

2. Fennel seeds after meals

Chewing fennel seeds after meals is a traditional way to prevent bloating. The seeds help expel gas and reduce the bloated feeling in the abdomen.

3. Find out if you are lactose intolerant

If you are lactose intolerant, symptoms like bloating may appear 30 minutes to 2 hours after consuming dairy. You can track your body's reaction to milk products or undergo medical testing to confirm the condition.

4. Limit carbonated drinks

The doctor also recommended limiting the consumption of carbonated drinks, as they introduce carbon dioxide gas directly into your digestive system. These bubbles can get trapped in your stomach and intestines. That is why you may feel discomfort, increased belching, or flatulence immediately after.

5. Increase fibre gradually

One sure-shot way to prevent bloating is to increase your fibre intake gradually over several weeks to allow your gut bacteria to adjust to the change. Increasing your intake too quickly can lead to intestinal discomfort. One may also experience cramping and diarrhoea.

While it is a common occurrence, you can easily beat bloating with the right strategies and small daily adjustments.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.