Is It Just Summer Bloating Or Something Worse? A Gastroenterologist Explains When To Worry About Your Gut Health

Bloating is a common summer gut issue that arises due to a rise in temperatures and plays a role in how you feel, function, and digest food that you consume. In India, over 56% of people report some kind of digestive issue, with bloating being a common concern. The distinction between when to ignore and when to worry is necessary to make sure your gut doesn't pay the price if a serious gut disorder sets in. Summer bloating has been highlighted as a problem that is triggered in people who experience heat, dehydration, and slow digestion. The American Journal of Gastroenterology pinpoints that increased intake of heavy, oily foods and cold drinks can further complicate bloating. While these bloating causes are temporary in nature, the problem arises when it becomes a daily issue.

When Bloating Signals A Gut Health Problem

If your gut microbiota is unbalanced, then your gut function pays the price by slow functioning. When summer bloating is momentary, the common symptoms it can cause can be as follows:

Mild stomach discomfort, which tends to get better as you drink digestive medicines or soothing liquids.

Gas after meals that causes flatulence and a foul smell on a daily basis.

Feeling full quickly could signal that your gut is not able to take in the food that it needs to increase its nutritional intake.

Consuming over-the-counter soothing remedies could ease the discomfort caused by seasonal gut imbalance, but paying attention to their dose and timing is necessary.

Research published in the Gastroenterology journal suggests that there may be issues associated with your gut if bloating is common. Here are the red flags that warrant medical attention and medical testing:

Persistent bloating (days/weeks) signals a long-term gut issue.

Severe abdominal pain is a sign that your digestive system is struggling to perform its normal function.

Unexplained weight loss could be linked to problems with the absorption of nutrients in the intestines.

Blood in stool is a serious marker of a medical issue that demands immediate medical attention.

Frequent constipation or diarrhoea could signal that the gut is facing an issue with metabolising the food it is consuming.

These may indicate:

IBS (Irritable Bowel Syndrome)

Gut infections

Food intolerance

Your gut is a delicate ecosystem that needs to be balanced and nourished by eating the right foods at the right time.

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How Gut Health Worsens In Summer

The gut tends to absorb the excess heat that is present in summers when the environmental temperature spikes. The combination of the following symptoms can trigger gut health issues that demand attention:

Dehydration could slow bowel movement, which could impact how fast the food moves through the intestines.

Poor hygiene could impact digestive infections that can impair functioning.

Excess sugar intake could disrupt the gut microbiome and impact its normal function.

Gastroenterologist Explains When To See A Doctor

Dr Rinkesh Kumar Bansal, Director of Gastroenterology, Fortis Hospital Gurgaon, explains that bloating could become an issue if the following criteria are met:

If your symptoms persist for over a week, then medical attention is required.

If bloating affects appetite or sleep, then you need to be able to consult a medical professional to figure out the cause and address it promptly.

If recurring frequently, then your gut health needs attention to remedy the issue promptly.

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Tips To Reduce Summer Bloating Naturally

Summer bloating can be reduced naturally by making sure that your body is:

Stay hydrated by consuming enough hydrating foods, drinks, and medicines if prescribed by a medical professional.

Eat light and fibre-rich foods that can make sure your gut can process the food that you are eating.

Avoid aerated drinks, as they suck the nutrition out of your body and can leave you dehydrated.

Add curd, buttermilk, or any other probiotic-rich drink that can lead to beneficial gut bacteria.

To make your gut health stronger, you need natural as well as focused consumption of enough quality foods on a long-term basis. Not all summer bloating is harmless, as it could signal a serious gut health issue. The key is to know that persistent symptoms are a warning from your gut. Early attention prevents serious digestive issues that can complicate your physical well-being.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.