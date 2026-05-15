Signs Of Poor Gut Health: Do You Need A Gut Reset?

A healthy gut is essential for overall well-being, affecting everything from digestion to immunity and even mental health. The gut breaks down food and absorbs nutrients, while also protecting the body against infections and diseases by promoting a strong immune response. Consequently, maintaining a healthy gut can help reduce inflammation throughout the body, lowering the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and certain cancers. However, various factors, including an unhealthy diet and physical inactivity, can disrupt the balance of your gut microbiome.

What are the signs of an unhealthy gut?

1. Digestive issues

Symptoms like bloating, gas, diarrhea, or constipation can indicate a disrupted gut microbiome.

2. Food intolerances

An unhealthy gut may lead to an inability to digest certain foods properly, which can cause discomfort and lead to intolerances.

3. Fatigue and sleep issues

Poor gut health is linked to sleep disturbances and chronic fatigue due to imbalances that can disrupt melatonin and serotonin production.

4. Skin problems

Conditions like eczema, acne, or rosacea can be exacerbated by gut issues, as inflammation and imbalances can manifest on the skin.

5. Autoimmune conditions

An unhealthy gut can contribute to the development or exacerbation of autoimmune diseases, where the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells.

6. Frequent infections or illness

A compromised gut can weaken the immune system, making you more susceptible to infections.

7. Mood changes and brain fog

The gut and the brain communicate constantly via the gut-brain axis through the vagus nerve. Poor gut health can disrupt serotonin production, altering your mood. Chronic gut inflammation can trigger systemic inflammation, leading to difficulty concentrating, memory lapses, and poor mental clarity.

Gut reset: How can it help?

A gut reset is a short-term dietary and lifestyle strategy aimed at restoring balance to your gut microbiome. This involves dietary changes, lifestyle adjustments, or specific supplementation to eliminate harmful bacteria and restore beneficial gut flora. It is typically practised over a period of 3 to 7 days.

How to reset your gut

Eliminate these:

The first step is to starve harmful bacteria and eliminate common gut disruptors:

Added sugar

Artificial sweeteners

Ultra-processed foods

Alcohol

Excessive caffeine

Painkiller overuse

What to consume:

Prebiotic fibres: Foods like garlic, onions, leeks, and bananas nourish existing good bacteria.

Foods like garlic, onions, leeks, and bananas nourish existing good bacteria. Fermented foods: Items rich in live probiotics, such as kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut, and kombucha, help repopulate the microbiome.

Items rich in live probiotics, such as kefir, kimchi, sauerkraut, and kombucha, help repopulate the microbiome. Bone broth: Packed with amino acids like glutamine, which help repair tight junctions in the intestinal lining.

Packed with amino acids like glutamine, which help repair tight junctions in the intestinal lining. Polyphenol-rich foods: Berries, green tea, and dark leafy greens exert anti-inflammatory effects on the gut.

3. Lifestyle changes

Prioritise sleep: Aim for 7 to 8 hours of sleep, as sleep deprivation rapidly alters gut bacteria diversity

Aim for 7 to 8 hours of sleep, as sleep deprivation rapidly alters gut bacteria diversity Manage stress: High cortisol levels induce leaky gut and slow down motility.

High cortisol levels induce leaky gut and slow down motility. Gentle movement: A simple 10-minute walk after meals stimulates gut motility and reduces bloating

A simple 10-minute walk after meals stimulates gut motility and reduces bloating Mindful chewing: Digestion begins in the mouth; eating slowly prevents the system from becoming overloaded

Maintaining a healthy gut is foundational to overall health. Recognising the signs of an unhealthy gut can help you take proactive steps to improve your digestive health, and undertaking a gut reset may be necessary when imbalances arise. Supporting gut health through a balanced diet, regular exercise, and stress management can lead to significant improvements in your overall well-being. However, if gut issues persist, seek medical help and timely treatment.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.