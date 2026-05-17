AIIMS-Harvard Trained Doctor Explains Why 'Healthy' Dairy Might Be Ruining Your Gut

Many people consider dairy products a healthy part of their daily diet, but for some adults, they may be silently contributing to bloating and digestive discomfort. Gut health is personal. According to health experts, what works for one person may not work for another. Listening to your body and making small dietary adjustments can play a key role in improving digestive health.

Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi has recently warned that even nutritious-looking foods can sometimes trigger gut-related issues depending on an individual's digestive health. In a video shared recently on Instagram, Dr Sethi, who trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford University, explained that dairy is not harmful for everyone, but lactose intolerance is far more common in adults than many realise.

According to him, when the body struggles to digest lactose (the natural sugar found in milk and dairy products), it begins to ferment in the gut. This process can lead to symptoms such as gas, bloating and abdominal discomfort after meals.

“Don't get me wrong, dairy is not bad for everyone. But many adults have some degree of lactose intolerance as adults. When lactose is not properly digested, it ferments in the gut. That leads to gas, bloating, discomfort,” he said in the video.

The doctor further noted that identifying and addressing lactose intolerance may significantly improve digestion and overall comfort. “What improves when you fix this? Less bloating and more comfort after meals,” he added.

Dr Sethi advised people to pay close attention to how their bodies react after consuming dairy products. Instead of completely avoiding dairy, he suggested switching to lactose-free or fermented alternatives that are generally easier on the stomach. Options like yogurt, kefir and dahi may help support digestion while reducing bloating.

He also recommended trying plant-based milk alternatives for those who continue to experience discomfort. “You could also try a plant-based milk option,” the doctor concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.