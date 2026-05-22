Can Eating Chilled Fruits Help During Indian Heatwaves? Here's What You Should Know

North India is going through a difficult spell of summer heat. Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana have seen temperatures crossing 44 degrees Celsius, while some places in Uttar Pradesh have touched close to 48 degrees Celsius. Weather alerts have also been issued as hot winds and very warm nights continue across many areas. The situation has increased the risk of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke, especially for children, older adults, outdoor workers, and people who spend long hours in the sun.

Due to these conditions, many people are looking for simple ways to stay cool, and chilled fruits often become a popular choice. Watermelon slices from the refrigerator, cold muskmelon, grapes, and oranges are common summer snacks in Indian homes. But can eating chilled fruits really help during heatwaves? The short answer is yes, but only when they are eaten in a balanced way and combined with enough water, rest, and protection from extreme heat.

Why Chilled Fruits Feel Helpful In Hot Weather

Chilled fruits give two kinds of comfort during extreme heat. First, they feel cool. Second, many fruits naturally contain a large amount of water. This helps the body replace some of the fluids lost through sweating.

During heatwaves, the body works harder to control temperature. Sweating increases, and water loss becomes faster. Fruits with high water content may support hydration and provide light energy without making people feel heavy or uncomfortable. However, chilled fruits are not a treatment for heatstroke or severe dehydration.

Best Fruits to Eat During Indian Heatwaves

Watermelon

Watermelon is one of the most popular summer fruits in India. It contains high amounts of water and feels refreshing when served cold. A bowl of chilled watermelon can be a light snack between meals and may help reduce the feeling of dryness during very hot afternoons.

Muskmelon

Muskmelon is another good option because it is juicy and easy to digest. It also gives natural sweetness without heaviness.

Oranges and Sweet Lime

Citrus fruits provide water and are easy to carry while travelling. Chilling them slightly before eating can make them more enjoyable in hot weather.

Grapes

Cold grapes are easy to store and can be eaten quickly. Many people keep them in the fridge for a simple summer snack.

Papaya

Papaya may not feel as cooling as watermelon, but it is gentle on the stomach and can fit well into summer diets.

Can Very Cold Fruits Cause Problems?

Some people believe that consuming chilled fruits immediately can cause illness, but this is usually not true for healthy individuals. However, extremely cold foods may feel uncomfortable for people who have sensitive teeth, throat irritation, or digestion issues.

It is better to avoid eating fruits straight from an icy freezer. Fruits cooled in the refrigerator are usually enough. Allowing them to sit outside for a few minutes before eating may also help. Large portions can also be a problem. Eating too much watermelon or several fruits at once may cause stomach discomfort. It is important that you consume fruits in moderation.

Chilled Fruits Are Helpful, but Water Is Still Essential

Many people think fruits can fully replace drinking water during heatwaves. That is not correct.

Even if fruits contain water, regular drinking water is important to prevent dehydration. During extreme heat conditions, people may also need oral rehydration solutions, homemade drinks such as lemon water, or fluids advised by doctors.

Chilled fruits should be seen as an extra support rather than the main solution. Eating chilled fruits can help people feel more comfortable during heatwave conditions because they are refreshing, light, and often rich in water. Watermelon, muskmelon, grapes, oranges, and similar fruits can fit well into a summer diet.

However, they are only one part of staying safe. Hydration, shade, rest, and avoiding long exposure to intense sunlight are far more important.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.