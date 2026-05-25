Popular Weight Loss Drug Wegovy Linked To Rare Blinding Eye Condition, Finds Study

The growing popularity of weight-loss drugs like Wegovy has helped many people manage obesity and improve their health. The medicine belongs to a group of drugs called GLP-1 receptor agonists and contains semaglutide. While Wegovy has become well known for helping people lose weight, researchers are continuing to study its possible side effects. Now, a new study has linked high dosage use of Wegovy to a rare eye condition. The findings have attracted attention because the condition involved can lead to sudden vision loss and, in severe cases, blindness.

The study does not say that Wegovy directly causes blindness. Instead, researchers found a strong link between the drug and a condition called ischemic optic neuropathy (ION), which is sometimes described as an "eye stroke." This happens when blood flow to the optic nerve is reduced or blocked. The optic nerve carries visual information from the eye to the brain, so any damage to this can affect eyesight. Experts say that the condition is rare, and patients should not stop taking their medication without medical advice.

What Did The Study Find?

The research was published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology and examined reports from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS). Researchers reviewed more than 30 million reports collected between 2017 and 2024. Out of these, over 31,000 reports involved semaglutide-based medicines.

The scientists compared different drugs that use semaglutide, including Wegovy, Ozempic and Rybelsus. They found that Wegovy showed the strongest signal for ischemic optic neuropathy. Even though Ozempic had more total reports because it has been available longer, the risk signal linked with Wegovy appeared to be much higher. According to the analysis, the signal was nearly five times higher than that seen with Ozempic.

Understanding Ischemic Optic Neuropathy

Ischemic optic neuropathy is not a common condition, however, it is serious. It develops when blood flow to the optic nerve decreases. People affected may suddenly notice blurred vision, dark areas in their field of view, reduced colour vision or even rapid sight loss in one eye. In some cases, the damage can become permanent.

Doctors sometimes call it an "eye stroke" because it involves reduced blood supply, similar to how strokes affect blood flow in the brain. Previous research had already suggested a possible connection between semaglutide medicines and this condition, but the new study focused more closely on differences between various forms and doses of the drug.

Why Might Wegovy Carry A Higher Risk?

Researchers believe the difference could be linked to dosage and the way the medicine is delivered. Wegovy is given as an injection and is usually prescribed at higher doses for weight management compared with Ozempic, which is mainly used for type 2 diabetes. Higher doses may affect blood pressure, body fluids or blood circulation in ways that could impact the optic nerve.

The study also found that men appeared to have a higher risk than women. Men using Wegovy showed the strongest association with the eye condition, and overall risk signals were more than three times higher among men compared to women. Researchers are still trying to understand why these differences exist.

What Should Patients Do?

The study's authors say more research is needed before changing treatment guidelines. They want larger studies that follow patients over time to confirm whether the risk is real and to understand who may be most vulnerable.

For now, doctors advise patients taking Wegovy to stay alert to any sudden changes in vision. Symptoms such as blurred sight, dark spots, loss of side vision or unexpected visual problems should be checked immediately. At the same time, people should remember that Wegovy continues to be beneficial for people with obesity, and the possible eye risk appears to remain uncommon.

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