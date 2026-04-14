Novo Nordisk Partners With OpenAI To Accelerate Drug Discovery

Danish pharmaceutical major Novo Nordisk on Tuesday announced a strategic partnership with OpenAI to deploy advanced artificial intelligence across its operations, aiming to speed up drug discovery and improve patient care outcomes. The collaboration will see Novo Nordisk integrate OpenAI's AI capabilities across the full value chain, from early-stage research to manufacturing and commercial operations, with the goal of bringing new treatments to patients faster. The company said Artificial Intelligence will be used to analyse complex datasets, identify potential drug candidates and reduce the time taken to move from research to clinical application. Pilot programmes are expected to roll out across research and development, manufacturing and commercial functions, with full integration planned by the end of 2026.

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"This partnership is one important step in positioning Novo Nordisk to lead in the next era of healthcare," said Mike Doustdar, President and CEO of Novo Nordisk. "Integrating AI in our everyday work gives us the ability to analyse datasets at a scale that was previously impossible, identify patterns we could not see, and test hypotheses faster than ever."

He added that the move could significantly accelerate the discovery of new therapies, particularly for chronic conditions like obesity and diabetes, where unmet medical needs remain high.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said the collaboration reflects the growing role of artificial intelligence in life sciences. "AI is reshaping industries and in life sciences, it can help people live better, longer lives," he said. "This collaboration...will help accelerate scientific discovery, run smarter global operations, and redefine the future of patient care."

Beyond research, the partnership will also focus on improving efficiency in manufacturing, supply chains and corporate functions. OpenAI will support workforce upskilling at Novo Nordisk, with a focus on enhancing AI literacy across its global teams.

The company emphasised that the partnership includes "strict data protection, governance and human oversight" to ensure ethical and compliant use of AI technologies.

Also read: Artificial Intelligence To Accelerate Drug Discovery, Say Experts

The announcement builds on Novo Nordisk's existing investments in artificial intelligence through collaborations with technology partners and research organisations, as it looks to strengthen its position in an increasingly AI-driven healthcare landscape.

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