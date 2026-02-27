Abbott, Novo Nordisk India Partner Up To Launch Second Brand Of Ozempic, Widen Access To Diabetes Drug

Abbott has entered into a commercialisation agreement with Novo Nordisk India to market a second brand of semaglutide, Extensior, in India, expanding the availability of the diabetes drug Ozempic for adults with type 2 diabetes.

Under the partnership, Abbott will commercialise Novo Nordisk's semaglutide under the brand name Extensior, using its distribution network to expand access beyond regions currently served by Novo Nordisk.

Extensior is approved as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycaemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes. Semaglutide, the active ingredient, belongs to the GLP-1 receptor agonist class of medicines and has been shown to reduce HbA1c levels, support weight loss, and lower the risk of cardiovascular and kidney events in people with type 2 diabetes.

While the companies have not disclosed pricing details, the new brand is expected to be positioned competitively in line with market dynamics, and could be priced lower than Ozempic, as has typically been the case with second brands of the same molecule.

What's New And Why It Matters

While Ozempic is already available in India, the launch of Extensior as a second brand is expected to expand access, particularly beyond major urban centres, by leveraging Abbott's domestic distribution strength.

Semaglutide belongs to a class of medicines known as GLP-1 receptor agonists and is approved as an adjunct to diet and exercise for adults with type 2 diabetes. It is known for delivering strong HbA1c reduction, aiding weight loss, and reducing the risk of cardiovascular and kidney complications - major concerns for people with long-standing diabetes.

India has more than 100 million people living with diabetes, and the number is projected to cross 150 million by 2050. Around 43 per cent of individuals with diabetes remain undiagnosed, limiting early intervention. Diabetes-related healthcare expenditure in India has exceeded Rs 88,000 crore, with cardiovascular and kidney complications accounting for a significant share of long-term risk.

Also Read: Weight-Loss Drugs Set To Get Cheaper In India As Semaglutide Patents Expire

Kartik Rajendran, Managing Director, Abbott India Limited, said the collaboration builds on the company's focus on diabetes care across medicines, diagnostics, glucose monitoring and nutrition.

"India is facing one of the world's fastest-growing diabetes burdens, and addressing this challenge requires continuous innovation and strong partnerships. The launch of Extensior builds on Abbott's longstanding focus on holistic diabetes management," he said.

Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director, Novo Nordisk India, said semaglutide has changed the way type 2 diabetes is managed.

"Semaglutide represents one of the most significant scientific advancements in diabetes care in recent decades. It has changed the way type 2 diabetes is managed, offering meaningful improvements in metabolic, renal and cardiovascular health," he said, adding that the partnership would help expand access to the therapy in India.

Also Read: Just Taking Ozempic Won't Help With Weight Loss, Daily Exercise Still Matters: New Study Warns

Semaglutide has been evaluated in more than 44 clinical trials and over 10 real-world studies. It has been in global use for nearly a decade and was added to the World Health Organization's essential medicines list in 2025.

Extensior will be available in a once-weekly injection pen device offering 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1 mg dose strengths, and is expected to be available for patients in India soon.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.