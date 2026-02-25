Ozempic Revolution In India? Semaglutide Patent Expiry Sparks Generic Rush: Report

India, often described as the diabetes capital of the world, is preparing for a major shift in its pharmaceutical market as the patent for semaglutide, the key ingredient in Ozempic, approaches expiry in March, according to CNN report.

The development is expected to allow Indian drugmakers to manufacture and sell cheaper generic versions of the medicine. Originally developed to help patients with type 2 diabetes control blood sugar levels, the drug has gained global attention for its weight loss effects. It works by regulating appetite and helping people feel full for longer.

According to CNN, leading Indian pharmaceutical firms such as Dr Reddy's Laboratories and Cipla are preparing to enter the market with generic alternatives. Analysts say prices in India could fall sharply, from several hundred dollars a month in Western countries to around 77 dollars, and possibly as low as 40 dollars over time.

Analysts there predict a price war that could drive the cost of some weight-loss drugs down by as much as 90 percent in India and possibly in other countries too. Jefferies, the investment bank, describes it as a "magic pill moment" for India, projecting that the semaglutide market could grow to $1 billion.

"We are fully prepared and geared up," Namit Joshi, chairman of the government's Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil), told CNN. "There will be a bombardment of this product the moment the patent expires."

However, medical experts have raised concerns about potential misuse. In a society influenced by celebrity culture and body image pressures, some clinics are reportedly promoting the injections as quick weight loss solutions for weddings and special events.

Doctors caution that semaglutide is a serious prescription medicine and not a cosmetic shortcut. Side effects may include nausea, vomiting and digestive problems.

With projections suggesting that nearly half a billion Indians could be overweight by 2050, experts say the country must balance wider access with responsible use.