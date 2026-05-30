Weight loss medications such as Ozempic have truly changed the way obesity is treated. Ozempic has semaglutide, which is a drug that helps control appetite, reduce food intake, and improve blood sugar levels. Millions of people around the world now use it for diabetes management and weight loss. While the drug is known to have several benefits, experts have an important concern. Along with fat loss, some people may also lose lean muscle mass. Since muscle plays a major role in strength, movement, and long-term health, experts are looking for ways to maximise fat loss while protecting muscle.

Now, a new study presented at the European Atherosclerosis Society (EAS) Congress 2026 suggests that exercise may be the solution. Researchers found that combining semaglutide with regular exercise led to greater fat loss and better overall results than using the medication alone. The study suggests that exercise not only improves the effectiveness of the drug but may also help preserve muscle function during weight loss. The study was conducted in animals and more human research is required.

Why Muscle Loss Matters

When people lose weight, they usually aim to reduce body fat. However, weight loss often includes some loss of muscle as well. This can be a problem because muscles help in metabolism, balance, strength, and physical performance. Losing too much muscle may make it harder to stay active and maintain weight loss over time.

Previous studies have suggested that some of the weight lost through these medications may come from lean body mass. Experts believe that protecting muscle should be an important goal during any weight-loss program, especially for older adults and people with obesity-related health conditions.

What The Study Found

The researchers examined whether exercise could improve the effects of semaglutide treatment. They studied mice with obesity, insulin resistance, fatty liver disease, and atherosclerosis. The animals were divided into different groups that received semaglutide, exercise, both treatments together, or no treatment.

After 14 weeks, semaglutide alone reduced fat mass by 31%. However, it was also linked to an 11% reduction in lean mass. The combination of semaglutide and exercise produced even stronger results. Fat mass dropped by 45%, while lean mass loss was limited to 8%.

These findings suggest that exercise helped increase fat loss while reducing the amount of muscle lost during treatment. In other words, the combination improved body composition more effectively than medication alone.

Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The study revealed several advantages that went beyond weight loss. Both semaglutide alone and the combined treatment improved insulin sensitivity and blood lipid levels. These improvements are important because they can lower the risk of conditions such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

However, the addition of exercise appeared to provide extra protection. Researchers observed lower levels of inflammation in body fat and liver tissue. The combined approach also reduced liver fat accumulation and decreased the size of atherosclerotic lesions, which are fatty deposits that can build up inside arteries.

Stronger Muscles, Better Function

One of the findings involved muscle performance. Researchers measured grip strength and muscle fibre size to assess physical function. Only the group that received both semaglutide and exercise showed significant improvements in these areas.

Neither exercise alone nor semaglutide alone produced the same level of improvement. This suggests that the two together may work in a unique way. While the medication helps reduce excess body fat, exercise appears to support muscle health and physical strength.

Maintaining muscle function is especially important during weight loss because it can help people stay active, reduce the risk of injury, and support long-term health. The findings offer reassurance that exercise may help address some of the concerns surrounding muscle loss during semaglutide treatment.

Even though the study was performed in mice, its message is clear: medication alone may not be enough to achieve the best possible results. Exercise is important to improve health and body composition.

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