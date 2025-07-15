Nutritionist Shares Quick Fat-Loss Salad For On-The-Go Meals

Being on a fat-loss journey has always been challenging, especially when you are a working professional. It's not just about finding time to work out; maintaining a healthy diet is even more crucial. Early mornings often leave little time to prepare nutritious meals. However, nutritionist Palak Nagpal has shared a quick and healthy dish that's not only easy to make but also keeps you full and energised without a midday energy crash.

Taking to Instagram, Ms Nagpal shared a recipe for an easy-to-make, protein-rich salad. This salad is made with 1/2 cup of chickpeas, 1/2 cup of quinoa, and 1/2 cup of corn (optional). It also includes fresh veggies like cucumber, bell pepper and lettuce.

To bring it all together, she added a creamy and healthy basil pesto as a dressing. Add all these ingredients to the container, close the lid, and shake and mix well.

She said, "With the perfect balance of protein, good fats, and smart carbs, this one's not just healthy, it's actually satisfying."

Ms Nagpal even shared the recipe for basil pesto. The first step is to blend together 1 cup of fresh basil leaves, 5-7 soaked cashews, 2 small garlic cloves, 1 tablespoon of lemon juice, and salt to taste. Then, add 1 teaspoon of cold-pressed olive oil and 2-3 tablespoons of water while blending.

Blend until the mixture turns smooth and creamy, and add more water if needed to loosen the texture. Then, add salt or lemon juice as per your preference.

Earlier, Ms Nagpal shared an aloe vera recipe to help combat bloating and constipation. The process to make aloe vera wellness drink is to blend together 1 cup of aloe vera juice, 1/4 cup of raw turmeric juice, 1 teaspoon of ashwagandha powder, juice of 1 lemon, and 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon powder until it becomes smooth.

Then add the mixture into an ice cube tray and freeze it. Every morning, take one cube, dissolve it in warm water, and drink it on an empty stomach.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.