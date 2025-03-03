Nutritionist Shares Aloe Vera Recipe That Is Good For Your Gut

As a woman's menstrual cycle comes to an end, she enters menopause – a phase where menstruation stops, and reproduction is no longer possible. During this transition, many women experience issues like bloating and constipation. If you are facing similar concerns, nutritionist Palak Nagpal has a solution for you. In her latest Instagram post, she has shared a simple gut-healing cubes recipe to help combat bloating.

The side note reads, "Menopause can throw your gut off balance - bloating, constipation and cravings become daily struggles. But this simple ice cube can help reset your gut naturally." Here is the full recipe.

Ingredients:

1. 1 cup aloe vera juice

2. 1 small piece of raw turmeric blended with water to make 1/4th cup of juice

3. 1 tsp ashwagandha powder

4. Juice of 1 lemon

5. 1/2 tsp cinnamon powder

Instructions:

1. Blend all the ingredients until smooth.

2. Pour the mixture into an ice cube tray and freeze.

3. Each morning, take one cube, melt it in warm water and drink.

In her previous Instagram post, nutritionist Palak Nagpal shared her grandmother's special recipe for a cauliflower, turnip and carrot pickle. This spicy and tangy pickle brings a burst of flavours that perfectly complement a simple roti-sabzi or dal-chawal meal.

Apart from its great taste, this pickle is beneficial for your digestion as it is a natural source of prebiotics and probiotics. It is also packed with micro-minerals like manganese and selenium, which support overall health. Plus, it is excellent for gut health and eye health. Check out the full recipe here:

Once ready, store in a cool, dry place and enjoy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.