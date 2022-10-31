Aloe Vera Health Benefits: Try Its Juice For A Healthy Gut

Aloe vera juice can help boost gut health

Most of you have a thick, short-stemmed green plant named aloe vera in your garden or sitting at the window of your kitchen. However, not many know its amazing health benefits. Apart from it making your skin better and preventing wrinkles, aloe vera is also used in a variety of Ayurvedic preparations, and tonics. One of the best ways to reap its benefits is through aloe vera juice. Consuming a glass of aloe vera juice empty stomach every day in the morning is good for your health. Also, aloe vera is believed to work wonders for your gut health. In a recent post on Instagram, nutritionist Lovneet Batra has shared some details on benefits of aloe vera juice for your gut. Let's take a look.

Aloe vera for gut health: Know the benefits

1) Aloe vera can possibly be used as a prebiotic (to maintain the 'good' bacteria in your gut). Thanks to its nutritional composition, particularly acemanane, glucomannan, mannose polymers (accemannose), vitamin A, vitamin B1, B6 and vitamin C etc.

2) It's believed that aloe vera has laxative effects that are caused by aloin, which is found in the sap of the aloe vera plant. Aloinstimulates colon contractions and decreases water absorption in the intestines, which induces and softens stools, respectively, helping in alleviating constipation.

3) Aloe also has anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects, which may help lessen other digestive issues that you may be facing on regular basis.

Other benefits of drinking aloe vera juice:

Here are some more benefits of drinking aloe vera juice that you must know about:

The juice can detoxify your body by flushing out toxins that can harm you in many ways.

It can also aid in weight loss. Yes, after the detoxification process, the nutrients are better absorbed from the food and thus, curbing unnecessary food cravings. This is linked to weight loss.

Aloe vera also reduces inflammation in the body and boosts immunity as well. And everyone knows that a well-built immunity automatically helps one in keeping so many health issues at bay.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.