Lactose intolerance is a common digestive condition where the body has difficulty digesting lactose, a natural sugar found in milk and dairy products. It happens when the small intestine produces insufficient amounts of an enzyme called lactase, which is responsible for breaking down lactose into simpler sugars for absorption. Without enough lactase, lactose moves into the colon undigested, leading to uncomfortable gastrointestinal symptoms. In recent years, lactose intolerance seems to have become more common. This increase may be attributed to several factors, including dietary changes, greater awareness and diagnosis of the condition, and genetic factors.

How to spot lactose intolerance in toddlers

In toddlers, lactose intolerance can sometimes be challenging to spot, as their symptoms may be mistaken for other gastrointestinal issues or normal toddler behaviours.

"Typical symptoms in a toddler develop within a few hours of eating milk, curd, ice cream or other dairy products. Symptoms include bloating, stomach pain, excessive gas, loose stool, diarrhoea, nausea and irritability. Children may also develop abdominal discomfort, causing them to be fussy when eating or after eating. Parents should watch to see if these symptoms happen regularly after dairy foods are given, as these symptoms may be similar to other digestive issues," explains Prof. Dr Ashok Saxena, Director, Neonatology - Paediatrics at ShardaCare-Healthcity.

Warning signs to look out for include:

Bloating

Gas

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Nausea

When should parents see a doctor?

"Parents should seek medical advice if symptoms happen regularly, if the child's growth is affected, if symptoms result in dehydration or if symptoms are interfering with the child's daily functioning. Parents should not eliminate all dairy products from their child's diet without medical consultation since dairy is an important source of calcium and vitamin D." "Keeping a food log can help identify potential triggers for symptoms. They may be advised to avoid lactose and make any dietary changes that a doctor prescribes. Adequate nutrition, hydration, and follow-up can help control symptoms and promote healthy growth and development," says Dr Saxena.

To help manage lactose intolerance in toddlers, here are some tips for parents:

Keep a food diary

Track what your child eats and any symptoms that follow. This can help identify specific dairy items that might cause issues.

Try gradual introduction

Remove all obvious dairy products from your toddler's diet for two weeks to see if their digestive issues clear up. If their symptoms settle, try gradually introducing small amounts of dairy to see how they react.

Lactose-free options

Consider lactose-free milk or dairy products that provide the same taste without the lactose.

Balance your child's diet

Ensure your toddler gets enough calcium and vitamin D from other sources, like leafy greens, fortified non-dairy milks, or supplements if necessary.

Consult a pediatrician

If you notice concerning symptoms, it's essential to consult with your doctor for a proper diagnosis and management strategies.

If you need to limit dairy, it's essential to actively substitute the calcium and Vitamin D that your toddler may lose. Incorporate calcium-rich sources like plant-based milks like soy or almond milk, broccoli, and leafy greens, or consult your healthcare provider about suitable daily supplements to ensure their bones remain strong and healthy.

By being aware of these signs and taking proactive measures, you can better support your toddler's digestive health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.