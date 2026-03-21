AIIMS-Trained Gastroenterologist Shares The Healthiest Way To Enjoy Your Daily Coffee

Drinking coffee is often attributed to several health concerns. But do you know that it can actually help you boost gut and liver health? The beloved beverage, known for its rich flavour and aroma, can provide an instant energy boost, mainly due to its caffeine, a natural stimulant. Additionally, being rich in antioxidants, particularly polyphenols, it has energising effects on both physical and mental performance.

Despite the potential benefits to the body, there are several other factors to keep in mind when indulging in coffee. In an Instagram video, Saurabh Sethi, an AIIMS and Harvard-trained gastroenterologist, listed the most suitable type of coffee, the best time and amount to indulge in it, and the best habit associated with it. He reveals-

The healthiest type of coffee is filtered black coffee.

The best time to drink coffee is 60 to 90 minutes after waking up.

The best amount for most people is 1 to 3 cups daily.

The best habit is to avoid adding sugar and to avoid coffee late in the day or on an empty stomach.

The best coffee for reflux-prone people is low-acid coffee, cold brew coffee or decaffeinated coffee.

These five factors can indeed make your indulgence a bit healthier.

Previously, Dr Sethi has talked about the potential benefits of coffee in several other posts.

In an Instagram video titled “Fatty Liver Food Rating (0 = Worst)”, Dr Sethi rated everyday foods for their impact on fatty liver. When talking about black coffee, he kept it in the winners' category, ranking it 10/10. Further offering a valuable guide to making healthier choices, the doctor revealed that black coffee, rich in antioxidants, may be beneficial for liver health.

In another post, he said, "I am a gastroenterologist, and I absolutely love coffee," further adding about the benefits of drinking coffee, "Coffee is wonderful for your brain, gut and liver. Polyphenols boost the good gut bacteria. It sharpens focus and lowers Alzheimer's and Parkinson's risk and has also been associated with lower all-cause mortality risk. But most people are doing coffee wrong."

However, he mentioned three mistakes which we often make while indulging in the beverage. These are adding sugar, not choosing organic varieties, and not opting for the right roasted coffee beans.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.