What Happens To Your Body If You Drink Green Tea For 2 Weeks? A Harvard-Trained Doctor Explains

Green tea has been part of wellness conversations for years. Some people drink it for weight loss, others for detox, and many simply because it feels like a healthier alternative to sugary drinks. But beyond the trends, green tea does contain compounds that may support different parts of your health when consumed regularly and in moderation.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, shares what can happen if you drink green tea daily for two weeks. His explanation, posted on Instagram, focuses less on hype and more on the actual science behind it.

Here is what he highlights:

1. Your Liver May Benefit

According to him, green tea contains antioxidants called catechins, especially EGCG. These compounds are linked to lower liver inflammation and better metabolic health.

This does not mean green tea is a magic detox drink, but regular intake may support the liver's natural function over time.

2. It May Support Metabolism

Green tea is often associated with fat metabolism, and there is a reason for that. Some of its natural compounds may help improve insulin sensitivity and support how the body uses energy.

That is why many people include it as part of a balanced lifestyle focused on weight management.

3. You Get A Gentler Energy Boost

Unlike coffee, green tea contains a smaller amount of caffeine. But it also has L-theanine, an amino acid linked to calm focus.

As he explains, this combination may help improve concentration “without the strong jitters some people get from coffee.”

For people who feel anxious or restless after too much caffeine, green tea can feel like a smoother option.

How Much Green Tea Is Enough?

Dr Sethi says that for most people, 1–3 cups a day can be a simple and healthy habit.

But he also adds an important caution: avoid highly concentrated green tea extracts. These supplements have been linked to rare cases of liver injury and are very different from drinking regular brewed green tea.

The takeaway is simple. Green tea can be a helpful addition to your routine, but balance still matters. It works best as part of an overall healthy lifestyle, not as a quick fix.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.