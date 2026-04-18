AIIMS-Trained Doctor Reveals What Happens When You Eat 25-30g Of Fibre For 14 Days

Ever feel like your body is trying to tell you something, but you can't quite figure out what it needs? Maybe your digestion feels off, your energy dips throughout the day, or your cravings are all over the place. The fix might be simpler than you think.

Dr Saurabh Sethi recommends consistently consuming 25–30 grams of fibre every day for just 14 days. Once you start following this routine, your body begins to adjust in ways you can actually feel. It can help smooth your digestive process and give you more stable energy throughout the day. The changes do not even take months; they may begin sooner than you'd expect.

Benefits of Eating 25-30g of Fibre for 14 Days

1. Your Digestion Can Improve

The doctor shares, "Fibre helps regulate bowel movements and improve stool consistency." It promotes satiety, aids weight management, feeds gut bacteria and boosts gut health. It may also help lower blood sugar levels and reduce LDL cholesterol.

2. Your Gut Microbiome Can Get Stronger

"Fibre feeds beneficial bacteria, which produce short-chain fatty acids that support gut health," he adds. It can also reduce inflammation and improve digestive, metabolic and cardiovascular health.

3. Your Blood Sugar Can Become More Stable

According to Dr Saurabh Sethi, fibre slows glucose absorption, helping reduce spikes and crashes. This intake boosts satiety, aids weight management and supports a healthier balance of gut bacteria that may reduce inflammation and lower cholesterol.

4. Your Cholesterol Levels Can Improve

Soluble fibre can help lower LDL cholesterol over time. Most people only meet half of the recommended daily fibre intake. A fibre-rich diet generally boosts beneficial gut bacteria, reduces inflammation, supports weight management, and may lower the risk of heart disease.

The doctor recommends adding simple foods like seeds, berries, and legumes to your daily diet, rather than consuming them occasionally.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.