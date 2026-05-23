Can AI Predict The Next Pandemic? Experts Weigh The Promise And Risks Of AI In Disease Surveillance

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly becoming part of global healthcare discussions, and one emerging area of interest is whether AI can help predict the next pandemic before it spreads widely. After Covid-19 exposed major gaps in global disease surveillance, researchers and public health experts are now exploring how AI could support earlier outbreak detection, faster risk assessment and improved pandemic preparedness.

Several AI-based systems are already being used to monitor unusual disease patterns, analyse open-source health data and identify possible outbreak signals before official alerts are issued. Tools such as EPIWATCH, HealthMap and ProMED use data from news reports, public health bulletins, environmental monitoring and even social media to track emerging infections.

How AI Can Help Detect Outbreaks Earlier

Traditional disease surveillance mainly depends on hospitals, laboratories and healthcare workers reporting confirmed cases. While essential, this process often takes time. AI can help by analysing large volumes of real-time data much faster than manual systems.

AI may support outbreak preparedness in several ways:

Identifying unusual disease clusters early

Detecting patterns in animal and human infections

Monitoring wastewater and environmental samples

Analysing climate, travel and population movement data

Predicting areas at higher risk of disease spillover

Assisting genomic analysis of new virus variants

Nowadays, researchers are increasingly using AI together with the "One Health" approach, which combines human, animal and environmental health data. This is important because many infectious diseases, including Ebola, bird flu and Covid-19, originally emerged from animals.

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AI and the Search for Pandemic Hotspots

Scientists say AI may help identify "hotspots" where new infections are more likely to emerge. Factors such as climate change, deforestation, intensive farming, urban crowding and increased human contact with wildlife all contribute to higher spillover risk.

By analysing multiple datasets together, AI models may help public health authorities strengthen surveillance in vulnerable regions before outbreaks grow. Some systems are also being developed to analyse wastewater, air and environmental samples for early genetic signals of dangerous pathogens.

AI-based genomic tools may also help understand whether certain viral mutations could increase transmissibility or severity. However, experts stress that these technologies are still evolving and require careful validation.

Why Human Expertise Still Matters

Despite its promise, AI cannot replace traditional public health systems or medical judgement. AI tools can identify signals and patterns, but interpretation still depends on epidemiologists, virologists, clinicians and public health authorities.

One major concern is data quality. AI systems are only as reliable as the data they receive. Incomplete reporting, misinformation, poor surveillance infrastructure or biased datasets may affect accuracy.

There might be "false alarms", where AI may incorrectly flag normal events as outbreaks. On the other hand, missing a genuine signal could delay response efforts.

Therefor AI should be seen as a supportive tool rather than an independent decision-maker. Human review, laboratory confirmation and field investigation remain essential.

Ethical and Safety Concerns

As AI becomes more powerful, discussions around ethics, transparency and safety are also growing. Researchers stress the need for responsible use of AI in healthcare and disease surveillance.

Advanced AI tools could potentially be misused in biological research by bad actors. However, most scientists emphasise that the greater focus should remain on strengthening safeguards, responsible governance and ethical oversight rather than creating fear around AI itself.

There are also concerns about privacy, data sharing and unequal access to digital health technologies. Stronger international collaboration and transparent data practices will be important to ensure AI benefits public health globally.

What This Means for India

For India, AI-supported disease surveillance could become increasingly important because of the country's large population, rapid urbanisation, climate-sensitive regions and high travel connectivity.

India has already expanded digital health systems and genomic surveillance after Covid-19. Future preparedness may involve integrating AI tools with existing public health infrastructure, laboratory networks and outbreak response systems.

Possible applications in India may include:

Monitoring seasonal outbreaks more efficiently

Strengthening rural disease surveillance

Tracking vector-borne diseases such as dengue and malaria

Improving early warning systems during public health emergencies

Supporting faster outbreak modelling and resource planning

However, AI cannot replace investments in healthcare infrastructure, trained workforce, laboratory capacity and community-level surveillance.

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The Road Ahead

AI is unlikely to "predict" pandemics with complete certainty. Infectious diseases are influenced by many unpredictable biological, environmental and social factors. However, AI may help the world recognise warning signs earlier, improve outbreak monitoring and strengthen preparedness.

Researchers believe the future of pandemic prevention will depend on combining advanced technologies with strong public health systems, international cooperation and timely human action.

As infectious disease threats continue to evolve globally, AI may become an increasingly valuable tool in helping health systems respond faster and more effectively - provided it is used responsibly, transparently and alongside human expertise.

(By Dr. Dilip Gude, Senior Consultant Physician, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad)

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