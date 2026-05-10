Protein, Fibre, And Fats: This Expert-Approved Breakfast Smoothie Can Help Improve Digestion

Mornings set the tone for your entire day. What you eat first can affect your blood sugar, your gut, and even your cravings later in the day. That is why more experts are now talking about building a balanced breakfast instead of just grabbing something quick. A good mix of protein, fibre and healthy fats can help you stay full longer, avoid sudden energy crashes and support overall gut health.

In an Instagram post, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, shares what he personally drinks most mornings. His routine is simple but thoughtfully put together, focusing on ingredients that nourish the gut and keep energy steady through the day.

Let us take a look:

Step 1: Soak Overnight For Better Digestion

Dr Sethi starts by soaking a mix of:

Chia seeds and basil seeds

Almonds, walnuts, pecans

Sunflower seeds and pumpkin seeds

Two dates for natural sweetness

Overnight soaking is not just a prep step – it helps make these foods easier to digest and improves nutrient absorption.

Step 2: Blend It With Milk

In the morning, he blends the soaked mix with almond milk. This forms a creamy, nutrient-dense base.

Step 3: Add Fresh And Functional Ingredients

To make it more complete, the doctor adds:

Berries for antioxidants

Apple chunks for extra fibre

A little honey for taste

A scoop of protein powder

What Makes It Work

The final drink gives:

Around 25 grams of protein

About 10 grams of fibre

Key nutrients like magnesium, vitamin E, B vitamins and omega-3 fats

This combination supports gut health, keeps you full and provides steady energy instead of quick spikes and crashes. It is especially helpful for people who often feel hungry soon after breakfast.

The bigger takeaway? You do not need fancy recipes – just a smart combination of simple ingredients. A breakfast like this works with your body, not against it.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.