AIIMS-Trained Doctor Reveals Simple Habits That Can Prevent Future Disease

Many of us often experience random bloating, low energy and days when our bodies just do not cooperate the way they used to. It is easy to brush it off, blame stress, or assume it is just part of getting older. But what if these small signals are actually early warnings?

Your body is constantly communicating with you through these signs. The habits you build between 25 and 45 quietly shape your long-term health. Dr Saurabh Sethi, a Harvard- and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist and hepatologist, shares in his May 4 Instagram post the key lifestyle changes to start now before serious digestive issues begin showing up later.

1. Prioritise Sleep

"Your brain and body recover during sleep," says Dr Sethi, adding that hormones, memory, metabolism and mood are all regulated at night. He further warns that chronic sleep deprivation has been linked to obesity, depression and heart disease.

2. Strength Training

Dr Sethi also stresses the importance of building muscle mass. He says that muscle mass is one of the strongest predictors of healthy ageing. Strength training improves metabolism, insulin sensitivity and joint stability, while also helping prevent osteoporosis later in life, as bone density peaks around 25.

3. Manage Stress

Calling stress management a lifelong health skill, Dr Sethi says that chronic stress increases cortisol and inflammation in the body. "High cortisol raises the risk of heart disease, weight gain, hormone disruption, anxiety, and burnout," he shares.

4. Protect Metabolic Health

According to Dr Sethi, habits formed now shape your risk of diabetes and heart disease later. He advises focusing on whole foods, limiting ultra-processed items, staying active and prioritising sleep to reduce long-term health risks. "Small habits now compound over decades," the doctor states.

5. Invest In Relationships

Strong relationships are among the biggest predictors of long-term health. He explains that supportive friends and family reduce stress and improve mental well-being, while social isolation has been linked to depression, heart disease and shorter life expectancy.

6. Read Regularly

Reading keeps your brain active and engaged, Dr Sethi says, adding that it improves focus, learning and critical thinking. He further explains that long-term cognitive stimulation may also lower the risk of dementia.

7. Daily Movement

Move your body daily to improve cardiovascular health and energy levels. Dr Sethi stresses that the body is designed to move, and daily activity can also help reduce depression and lower the risk of chronic disease.

8. Limit Alcohol

"Alcohol affects sleep, recovery, liver health, and brain function," Dr Sethi states. He also notes that there is no clearly "safe" level of alcohol consumption and advises people to either avoid it or be mindful of how much and how often they drink.

Waiting until symptoms show up is already too late. The real game-changer is what you start doing now.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.