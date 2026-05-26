For many people, coffee is a daily ritual that kickstarts the morning. It helps them power through long workdays and offers a comforting pause in between. While coffee often gets blamed for various health concerns, Dr Saurabh Sethi says the beverage itself may not be the problem when it comes to liver health. In fact, black coffee has been linked to several health benefits, including a lower risk of fatty liver disease and fibrosis.

In a video shared on Instagram, he says, "Coffee doesn't damage your liver, but what most people add to it does. Coffee on its own is one of the most studied beverages for liver health. It's linked with lower risk of fatty liver, fibrosis, and even cirrhosis."

According to the doctor, the real issue lies in the sugary syrups and extra toppings that many people add to their cups. "People are drinking flavoured lattes, syrups, whip and ultra-processed creamers. At that point, it is no longer coffee. It's a sugar delivery system. That sugar, especially fructose, goes straight to your liver and again contributes to fat buildup," Dr Sethi mentions.

Additionally, combining caffeine with high amounts of sugar can create a sharp energy spike followed by a dramatic crash, often resulting in increased fatigue and further sugar cravings. Persistent inflammation caused by excess sugar intake may also raise cortisol levels, strain the heart and accelerate biological ageing.

What's the solution?

The doctor recommends eliminating hidden sugar sources from your coffee. He suggests opting for black coffee or coffee with minimal milk. Store-bought oat and almond milk products often contain added sweeteners, so it is important to read labels carefully and choose unsweetened options.

"You can add monk fruit or stevia without the erythritol additive. If you are adding sugar, keep it intentional and minimal," he shares.

Some other options include adding warming spices like cinnamon, nutmeg or cardamom directly into your coffee grounds before brewing. These ingredients can add aroma and natural sweetness without adding sugar.

You can also add a spoonful of 100% unsweetened cocoa powder or a few drops of pure vanilla extract to your coffee for a dessert-like aroma.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.