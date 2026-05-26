Mango, also called the king of fruits, is one of the most loved summer fruits for a reason. Juicy, sweet and refreshing, mangoes are not just delicious but are also packed with nutrients that can do wonders for overall health. Just one cup of freshly cut mango provides nearly 67% of the daily vitamin C requirement, which helps strengthen immunity, support iron absorption and promote healthy cell growth and repair.

Mangoes are also rich in copper and folate and contain antioxidants called polyphenols that help protect the body from damage. But what if there were a simple way to make this already healthy fruit even better?

According to nutritionist Deepsikha Jain, pairing mangoes with soaked chia seeds can significantly boost the fruit's health benefits during summer. In a video shared on her Instagram, she advises people not to consume mangoes alone, saying, “Do not eat your mangoes without combining it with this one seed, and that is soaked chia seeds.”

Benefits Of Adding Soaked Chia Seeds To Mangoes

She explains that mixing soaked chia seeds with mangoes can support gut health. "Combining mangoes with chia seeds can give you the boost of fibre because chia seeds are rich in soluble fibre and mangoes are rich in insoluble and soluble fibre that can be great for your gut health and also for constipation," Deepsikha explains.

Secondly, this combination may also help balance blood sugar levels. Mangoes contain natural sugars and, when paired with chia seeds, which are a good source of healthy fats, the body absorbs the sugar more slowly. According to the nutritionist, this can help prevent sudden spikes and energy crashes.

Lastly, and most importantly, a major benefit of this combination, especially during hot and humid weather, is hydration. Jain says, “It can support hydration in the summers because mangoes are rich in potassium that acts as a natural electrolyte, and chia seeds can hold up to 12 times of water that can actually increase hydration, plus give you an electrolyte boost.”

She suggests including this combination in your summer diet, not only for its health benefits but also for the delicious sweet taste of mangoes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.