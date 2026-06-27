Healthy snacking does not have to mean giving up on taste or settling for bland options. The foods you reach for between meals can play an important role in supporting your health. When you swap ultra-processed foods with options rich in fibre, protein and healthy fats, it gives you better energy levels and improved metabolic health.

The switch may also benefit people living with fatty liver disease, a condition that is becoming increasingly common due to sedentary lifestyles and poor eating habits. Keeping this in mind, Harvard liver specialist Suarabh Sethi shares seven nutritious snack options that can fit into a liver-friendly eating plan. They can support liver health while helping you stay full and satisfied throughout the day.

7 Best Snacks For Fatty Liver

1. Nuts and seeds

"Almonds, walnuts, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, and flax seeds are packed with healthy fats and protein," the doctor says. The key is to consume them raw or dry-roasted and unsalted.

2. Mozzarella or paneer cheese sticks

These are high in protein and calcium. Enjoy plain paneer cubes or mozzarella string cheese sticks on their own.

3. Avocado

They are rich in monounsaturated fats that lower blood lipids, packed with liver-protecting antioxidants like vitamin E and full of fibre to manage insulin resistance. You can sprinkle some salt and pepper for added flavours.

4. Greek yoghurt

Packed with probiotics that support gut health and high-quality protein to reduce liver fat, plain Greek yoghurt helps manage metabolic health. It pairs perfectly with antioxidant-rich toppings like berries and healthy fats like nuts.

5. Veggie sticks

Cucumber and celery sticks can be enjoyed with hummus. "This combo is full of fibre and protein," he adds.

6. Hard-boiled eggs

Excellent source of protein and healthy fats. To keep your snack healthy for your liver, simply season with a dash of salt and pepper.



7. Steamed edamame

Edamame is an excellent snack for fatty liver because it is high in plant-based protein and fibre, while being naturally free of saturated fats. Soy compounds can lower liver fat accumulation and reduce inflammation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.