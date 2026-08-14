Dal is a regular part of Indian meals. From dal tadka and rajma to chhole and chana, these foods are packed with protein, fibre and other nutrients. But how you prepare them can also affect how comfortable you feel after eating them. One simple step that often gets talked about is soaking.

Soaking dal and legumes before cooking can help soften them and may also make them easier to cook and digest. The soaking time, however, is not the same for every type of dal. Smaller dals, split dals and larger legumes all have different soaking needs.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain has shared a post on Instagram explaining how long you should soak different types of dals and legumes. She points out that the soaking time can make a difference to how you feel after eating them.

Smaller Dals: 7-8 Hours

If you are cooking smaller dals, Jain suggests soaking them for around 7-8 hours. An overnight soak works well.

She says these dals are generally not too tough to digest, so they do not need an extremely long soaking time. She also suggests adding "a pinch of salt" while soaking.

Rajma, Chhole And Chana: 10-12 Hours

Larger legumes such as rajma, chhole and chana have a tougher outer skin. Jain explains that this can make them harder to digest for some people and may contribute to bloating.

Her suggestion? Soak these for around 10-12 hours, preferably overnight.

Split Dals: 4-5 Hours

Split dals are comparatively easier to handle. According to Jain, a 4-5 hour soak is enough for smaller and split dals.

This can be useful when you do not have time for a full overnight soak.

Why Is Soaking Important?

Soaking helps soften dals and legumes before cooking. It can also help make them easier to cook and may support better digestion.

Jain sums up her advice by saying that it is "absolutely important to soak all your dals" before consuming them for better digestion and gut health.

So, the next time you plan dal, rajma or chhole, do not just think about the recipe. Give them some soaking time too. It is a small step, but one that can make your meal easier on the stomach.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.