Walking is one of the simplest and most accessible forms of exercise, which is suitable for individuals of all ages and fitness levels. One of the key benefits of walking is its low-impact nature, which means it's easy on the joints and can be sustained over longer periods. When it comes to weight loss, walking can be an effective way to burn calories and improve overall health. Regular walking helps boost your metabolism, burns fat, and increases muscle tone, all of which contribute to weight loss. Depending on your weight and walking speed, you can burn approximately 200 to 400 calories per hour of walking. While walking 10000 steps is a common goal, not many know how many steps they should be walking to lose 1 kilogram of weight. Keep reading to learn the math.

How many steps should you walk to lose 1 kg in a week?

To lose weight effectively, a general guideline is that a deficit of about 7,700 calories is needed to lose one kilogram of body weight. Therefore, if you want to lose 1 kg in a week, you would need to create a caloric deficit of about 1,100 calories each day.

Walking can help achieve this deficit. However, losing 1 kg of fat in seven days requires a massive energy deficit, making it highly challenging to achieve through walking alone.

An average person burns roughly 40 to 50 calories per 1,000 steps. So, to lose 1 kg of weight in a week solely through walking, you need to walk approximately 22,000 to 27,500 steps per day, totalling about 1,54,000 to 1,92,500 steps over the week.

Remember, heavier individuals burn more calories per step and brisk walking increases the burn rate.

Walking over 22,000 to 27,000 steps a day can strain your joints and trigger muscle pain, leading to inconsistency.

What should you do instead?

Reduce calorie consumption

Cut around 500 calories from daily food. Diet adjustments lower your step goal to 12,000 to 15,000 daily.

Aim for gradual results

Losing 1 kg of weight with just walking in a week can be overwhelming. Instead, walk 10,000-12,000 steps daily to lose 1 kg in 10-15 days.

Tips for effective results

To complement your walking routine, you can also focus on maintaining a healthy diet, reducing caloric intake, and increasing overall physical activity throughout the day.

Try brisk walking to burn more calories per step.

Incline walking can also help you burn more calories than normal walking.

Do not aim to walk 10,000 steps or over from the first day. Increase your daily step count by a maximum of 10% each week.

Schedule one or two lower-intensity, lower-step days to rest.

Aim for 7 to 9 hours of sleep to allow muscles to repair.

Take three 20-minute walks instead of one massive 60-minute walk.

Drink water before, during, and after long walking sessions to maintain optimal hydration.

In summation, walking is a versatile and sustainable exercise that can support weight loss and overall well-being. It doesn't require any special equipment or training, and it can be done almost anywhere, whether it's in a park, on a treadmill, or even indoors.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.