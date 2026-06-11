Green juices have become a health trend among health enthusiasts looking for easy detox and weight loss. It is widely promoted online and by celebrities; it is seen as a way to boost energy levels, improve digestion, and cleanse the body. But if you are starting your day with a green juice on an empty stomach, then it can trigger indigestion. The benefits can backfire as the ingredients used in the green juice affect the gut in various ways.

Green juice is typically prepared using leafy greens such as spinach, kale, mint leaves, coriander, and fenugreek leaves. A range of vegetables such as cucumber, bottle gourd, celery, green capsicum, and zucchini, and fruits such as green apples, pineapple, kiwi, amla, and lemon juice. The combination of these vegetables, fruits, and leafy greens can trigger indigestion, bloating, and acidity when consumed on an empty stomach. Drinking green juice on an empty stomach is a healthy habit that can adversely affect your digestive functioning.

Why People Drink Green Juice On An Empty Stomach

People are pushed to drink green juice as it has become a detox trend. But whether the green juice actually results in weight loss is questionable. The popular wellness ritual, as per the research published in the Global Journal of Infectious Diseases and Immune Therapies, details that drinking green juice on an empty stomach can lead to indigestion.

What Happens In Your Stomach On An Empty Stomach?

The stomach needs a combination of easily digestible fibre, healthy fats, and nutritional intake. This is because the stomach is highly acidic, and the digestive enzymes are not fully activated to process raw fibre. The stomach's sensitive lining is more prone to irritation if too many greens are consumed at once.

Why Green Juice Can Trigger Indigestion

Research published in the Journal of the American College of Nutrition details that green juice on an empty stomach can trigger indigestion due to the following:

1. High Fibre Load

The use of raw leafy greens makes it harder to digest immediately, which leads to bloating, gas, and discomfort.

2. Oxalates and Compounds

Spinach and kale contain natural compounds that may irritate the gut in excess, as the leafy greens need to be processed by consuming enough nutrients that support their digestion.

3. Sudden Nutrient Surge

Suddenly drinking green juice on an empty stomach can lead the gut to struggle to handle concentrated nutrients. The result is a digestive imbalance that can be uncomfortable to deal with and also lead to issues with how the gut functions throughout the day.

Also Read: Frequent Acidity And Discomfort? Gastroenterologist Explains When It May Go Beyond Lifestyle

Symptoms You May Experience

After drinking green juice, there are symptoms that you may experience, which warrant a consultation with a nutritionist or dietician to take a safe approach. Here are the symptoms that should force you to change your green juice consumption:

Bloating

Gas

Acid reflux

Stomach cramps

Nausea

Early morning discomfort

Dr Rinkesh Kumar Bansal, an additional director at the Department of Gastroenterology and Hepato-Biliary Sciences at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, explains, "Consuming high-fibre raw vegetable juices on an empty stomach can overwhelm digestion and lead to bloating or indigestion, especially in people with sensitive gut health."

People need to be careful and understand that healthy foods need to be consumed at the right time for safe health benefits.

Also Read: Is Drinking Pudina Or Mint Water After Lunch Effective For Indigestion?

Who Should Avoid Green Juice On an Empty Stomach?

Green juice should not be consumed on an empty stomach by those who have the following pre-existing medical conditions:

Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Acid reflux

Weak digestion

Gastritis

Best Way To Consume Green Juice Safely

You need to time the quantity and timing for extracting health benefits from consuming a glass of green juice. Here is what you need to do:

Drink after a light breakfast to give your stomach a buffer before processing the nutrient-dense drink.

Avoid very high-fibre combinations that can make your gut loose.

You need to start with a small quantity to give your body time to get used to the drink.

You can also add a small pinch of ginger or lemon for digestibility.

Better Morning Alternatives For Gut Health

Gut health in the morning needs alternatives that can give it nutrition, but also don't force it to work extra hard. Here is what you can drink instead:

Warm water and lemon

Soaked nuts

Light fruit

Herbal teas

Warning Signs Your Morning Juice Is Hurting You

If after drinking a glass of green juice, your body is exhibiting the following signs, then you need to rethink your morning habit:

You feel bloated daily.

Frequent acidity

Energy crashes in the morning

Not all health trends are universally safe and can cause different effects in the gut when consumed on an empty stomach. With green juice, the exact ingredients that you consume matter, along with when you eat it, especially for your gut.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.