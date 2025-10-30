Post-Diwali Detox: Nutrition Expert Shares Green Juice For Health Reset

As the festive indulgence of Diwali gives way to the desire for a healthy reset, a refreshing green juice recipe is making waves among fitness enthusiasts. The drink improves gut health and fat loss, two important stages in her wellness programs, according to nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary, who has been using and recommending this mix for years.

Taking to her recent post on Instagram, Rashi shared that she has been consuming this “Green Juice” for years, and recommends it to her clients as well.

The green juice forms a core part of nutritionist Rashi Chowdhary's Gut Cleanse program, designed to restore digestive equilibrium and reduce inflammation. In the caption, Rashi claims that people who have bloating, acid reflux, constipation, food allergies, or even skin flare-ups—all of which are often signs of poor gut function—benefit most from the cleanse.

“The Green Juice helps your liver the nutrients it needs for Phase 2 detoxification,” she said, stressing that the Enrich Phase of the gut cleanse is the optimum time to consume it. She suggests mixing and filtering the juice to get rid of extra fibre while keeping the essential nutrients for people with sensitive digestive systems.

The alkalising and anti-inflammatory components of the drink, which include cucumber, celery, mint, ginger, and turmeric, are considered to have a cleansing impact. These ingredients are also known to improve liver health and aid with digestion, as well as said to be low in oxalates.

Recipe for the Green Juice

1 cup of cucumber

¼ cup celery

6–8 chopped mint leaves

1 tsp grated ginger

½ inch turmeric root (optional)

A pinch of Celtic salt

1 tsp lemon juice

200 ml water

When combined, this colourful green beverage provides a natural and refreshing means of restoring equilibrium, enhancing digestion, and accelerating metabolism following a festive feast.

The same green juice is also used in the Fat Loss Kickstarter program, where it is added to filler meals to boost metabolism. This strategy prioritises nourishment over deprivation, in contrast to calorie-restricted diets or traditional juice cleanses.

According to Rashi, this juice is perfect for those who feel “heavy/puffy, low energy, want inch loss” — no calorie counting needed. It is about eating real food while supporting the metabolism with clean, nutrient-rich choices.

The drink, which is low in oxalates and highly alkaline, is referred to as the perfect "post-Diwali reset" and is a simple yet effective supplement to anyone's wellness routine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.