Can Drinking Warm Water On An Empty Stomach Help With Indigestion? 5 Benefits And Side Effects Explained

A glass of warm water is becoming the go-to morning drink for a growing number of health enthusiasts. It is becoming increasingly popular and slowly becoming a replacement for the morning cup of coffee, mainly because it is being touted as the ultimate way to hydrate. But does it actually help with indigestion, or is it just another wellness myth? According to The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, drinking 500 ml of water can increase metabolic rate by 30%, with significant energy spent warming the water to body temperature. So, there may be actual scientific reasoning behind drinking it. But everybody is built differently, so the impact of drinking warm water in the morning can vary. Some people may reap the health benefits, while some may suffer from side effects, and the science behind this age-old practice needs to be examined to figure out exactly why.

Can Drinking Warm Water On An Empty Stomach Help With Indigestion?

Indigestion, or dyspepsia, often manifests as bloating, gas, and a feeling of ‘heaviness' after waking up. And drinking warm water on an empty stomach is believed to act as a natural stimulant for the digestive tract. So, it does help, but unlike cold water, which can potentially ‘harden' fats from the previous night's dinner, warm water helps in breaking down food particles more effectively. It acts as a vasodilator, meaning it expands the blood vessels, which increases blood flow to the gut and helps jumpstart the digestive process. So, there are clear health benefits of drinking warm water in the morning.

5 Health Benefits Of Drinking Warm Water In The Morning

There are various health benefits of drinking warm water in the morning, but the temperature and timing play a role. According to peer-reviewed studies in the European Journal of Nutrition and the Journal of Neurogastroenterology and Motility, the ‘warm' water used in clinical trials typically falls into two categories:

(37 degrees Celsius): Often used in studies for baseline gut motility. Warm or Hot Range (50 degrees Celsius to 60 degrees Celsius): This is the range found to most effectively stimulate gastric contractions and help with indigestion symptoms like gas and bloating.

So, the ideal temperature of warm water that should be consumed in the morning should ideally be between 50 degrees celsius and 60 degrees celsius. To get this exact temperature, you can use a thermometer. But generally, lukewarm water is considered safe for consumption in the mornings. Here are the health benefits that drinking warm water provides:

Aids Digestion and Prevents Bloating: Warm water helps activate the digestive enzymes in your stomach. By sipping it on an empty stomach, you prepare your system to break down breakfast more efficiently, reducing the chances of mid-morning acidity. Relieves Constipation: One of the most significant benefits is its effect on bowel movements. A study published in the Journal of Neurogastroenterology and Motility suggests that warm liquids can stimulate peristalsis, the muscle contractions that move food through the digestive tract. Natural Detoxification: When you drink warm water, your body temperature rises slightly, which can trigger sweating. This process, along with improved kidney filtration, helps in flushing out metabolic waste and toxins from the system. Improves Blood Circulation: The heat from the water helps expand arteries and veins, allowing blood to flow more effectively throughout the body. And better circulation means your muscles and organs receive oxygen more efficiently. Weight Management Support: While water doesn't ‘melt' fat, drinking it warm can boost your metabolic rate. According to the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, switching from cold water to warm water can increase ‘water-induced thermogenesis', helping you burn a few extra calories.

5 Side Effects Of Drinking Warm Water In The Morning

While generally safe, there are a few precautions you must keep in mind:

Risk of Scalding: Drinking water that is too hot (above 60°C) can damage the delicate lining of your oesophagus and tongue. Enamel Erosion: Habitually sipping very hot water can, over time, weaken tooth enamel. Aggravation of GERD: Some individuals with acid reflux or GERD(Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease) can suffer due to the consumption of very warm liquids, as they help relax the lower esophageal sphincter, potentially causing a ‘backflow' of acid. Throat Irritation: Due to high exposure to particulate matter, the airways of most people in urban areas are already inflamed. Because of this, drinking warm water during winters especially can create an issue with severe throat irritation, leading to hoarse coughing, pain due to it, and all-around discomfort that may need to be treated by a specialist. Water Intoxication: While rare, overdoing your water intake, be it warm or cold, and when consumed on an empty stomach, can flush out essential electrolytes too quickly. If you drink large volumes (over 1-2 litres) in a very short window, it can dilute the sodium levels in your blood, leading to dizziness, nausea, or headaches.

Tip: Aim for ‘lukewarm' rather than ‘boiling' water. If you can't comfortably hold the glass, it's too hot to drink.

So, drinking warm water in the morning is good for your gut, but it can also cause side effects. It is important to be aware of the risks associated with it before you try it, as instead of reaping the health benefits, you may end up suffering from the side effects. Always be careful of trying remedies and trends that seem too good to be true. And always consider your health condition that may be triggered if you try changing up your daily routine.

