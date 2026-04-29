Feeling Heavy After Meals? Nutritionist Says Fennel Tea May Help With Gas And Indigestion

Feeling bloated after every meal may be more than just occasional discomfort. It can be a sign that your digestion is not working as efficiently as it should.

So, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal recommends drinking fennel tea after every meal to manage indigestion.

"Fennel tea offers a range of health benefits that make it worth adding to your daily routine," Agarwal wrote in her Instagram post.

Fennel tea is a natural drink that may support overall wellness, especially when consumed after meals. One of its most talked-about benefits is its role in digestion. Fennel tea is believed to help reduce common post-meal issues such as bloating, gas, and indigestion.

Agarwal says fennel tea may work by relaxing the muscles in the digestive tract. "It can be a natural remedy for a more comfortable stomach," she says.

In addition to this, it is considered helpful for respiratory health as it has natural anti-inflammatory properties. Drinking its tea may help soothe a sore throat and reduce nasal congestion. Because of this, it is often suggested during seasonal changes when cold and flu cases are more common.

Fennel tea is also linked to hormonal balance. It contains plant-based compounds known as phytoestrogens, which may help support hormonal fluctuations. This is also recommended to women experiencing menstrual discomfort or menopause symptoms.

"Fennel tea is more than just a soothing beverage," Agarwal says.

It is also rich in antioxidants, which help the body fight free radicals. These are unstable molecules that can lead to cell damage and oxidative stress. "Regular consumption of fennel tea may also reduce oxidative stress," Agarwal says.

Apart from physical health benefits, fennel tea is also known for its calming effect. Many people drink it in the evening as it may help reduce stress and promote relaxation. Its soothing properties are also linked to better sleep quality when included as part of a bedtime routine.

"Start drinking fennel tea daily and enjoy these natural benefits for your digestion, respiratory health, and overall well-being," Agarwal adds.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.