ABC Juice vs Green Juice: Which Is Better For Your Gut Health?

In the summer months, juicing has transitioned from a seasonal trend to a non-negotiable must-have item. Whether it's the vibrant crimson colour of the ABC (apple, beetroot, carrot) juice or the deep, forest tones of a classic green juice, these juices are often considered beneficial for the digestive system. It is important to compare what sets these drinks apart for gut health. But as people are dealing with a surge in lifestyle-led digestive issues in urban India that can range from chronic bloating to Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), the question isn't just about which juice looks better or more attractive. It's about which one actually benefits your gut microbiome. To know whether a single glass of cold-pressed nutrients can truly repair a compromised gut lining, or if people are juicing in the wrong manner, let's look at the nutritional profiles of each of these juices.

What Are ABC Juice And Green Juice?

Before the gut-brain axis is understood, let's look at the options. Firstly, there is the ABC juice, which is the iconic trinity of apple, beetroot, and carrot, a blend popularised for its supposed miracle healing properties. On the other side, green juice is the alkalising powerhouse, typically a cold-pressed mixture of spinach, kale, cucumber, celery, and perhaps a squeeze of lemon or ginger.

The core of the debate lies in their nutrient delivery. While one leans on Earth's roots, the other relies on leafy chlorophyll and hydration-dense stalks.

ABC Juice: The Prebiotic Powerhouse

If your gut needs structural support and a metabolic kickstart, ABC juice is the one for you, as its individual ingredients can have the following health benefits:

Apples are rich in pectin, a soluble fibre that survives juicing better than most. Pectin acts as a high-quality prebiotic, feeding the beneficial bacteria (Bifidobacteria and Lactobacillus) in your large intestine.

The deep red pigment comes from betalains, powerful antioxidants. More importantly, the natural nitrates in beets improve blood flow to the digestive tract, ensuring your gut organs are well-oxygenated and functioning at peak capacity.

Carrots provide a massive dose of beta-carotene, which the body converts to vitamin A, which is essential for maintaining the mucosal lining of the gut, the first line of defence against "leaky gut" syndrome.

ABC juice is best for those struggling with sluggish digestion or low energy, or those looking for liver support alongside their gut health routine.

Also Read: Amla Juice vs Wheatgrass Juice: Which Is Better For Fatty Liver Disease?

Green Juice: The Anti-Inflammatory Drink

Green juice is less about feeding the gut and more about calming it. In an era where processed foods often leave the internal environment overly acidic and inflamed, green juice acts as a cooling balm. As its components function as follows:

The high chlorophyll content in leafy greens helps neutralise toxins and promotes a healthy alkaline balance.

Magnesium, found abundantly in spinach, is a natural muscle relaxant that can help ease the spasms associated with a nervous stomach.

According to a review published titled 'The Role of Green Juice in Enhancing Body Activity Based on Scientific Constants', using cucumber and celery as a base provides a massive hit of electrolytes.

These vegetables are naturally diuretic and hydrating, which helps move waste through the colon, reducing the "stagnant" feeling often associated with bloating.

Most functional green juices include ginger, which contains gingerol, a compound proven to speed up gastric emptying, effectively moving food from the stomach to the small intestine faster to prevent acid reflux.

Green juice is best for deep cellular detoxification, reducing systemic acidity, and calming post-meal bloating.

Also Read: Sugarcane vs. Watermelon Juice: Which Is Better For Cooling And Hydration?

ABC juice and green juice (image is for representation purposes only)

Photo Credit: A.I generated image

The Fibre Problem

Gut health is dependent on insoluble fibre. When people juice, they remove the "pulp"-the very broom that sweeps the intestines clean. For the gut microbiome, fibre is the primary currency. Removing it can lead to a faster spike in blood glucose, which, if done excessively, can actually cause dysbiosis (an imbalance of gut bacteria). This is why it is recommended to consume the 1:3 ratio rule, where for every one fruit you put in your juice, include three vegetables. This keeps the glucose low and the micronutrient density high.

Which Should You Choose?

There is no cure-all in a bottle, but there is a strategic choice. You can choose ABC Juice if you are looking for a prebiotic boost to strengthen your gut lining and support your liver. It is the superior choice for a morning kickstart, provided you are otherwise healthy.

Choose green juice if you are battling inflammation, acidity, or bloating. It is the perfect mid-afternoon reset to curb cravings without a sugar crash.

Don't pick a side, but rotate them. The gut microbiome thrives on diversity. Use ABC for three days to build your prebiotics, then switch to Green for three days to alkalise your system.

Note: This is generalized advice for otherwise healthy individuals; if you are someone with a pre-existing medical condition, then you need to consult a nutritionist or dietician.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.