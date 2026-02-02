ABC Juice Shot In The Morning: Is This Trend Worth The Hype? Doctor Answers

Starting the day with a juice shot is one of the trendiest morning habits. Juice shots have gained significant popularity in recent years, particularly as more people seek convenient ways to boost their health and well-being. They promise to offer quick health benefits, particularly in boosting immunity, energy levels, and overall well-being. The ABC juice, which combines apple, beetroot, and carrot, has emerged as a well-known choice among health enthusiasts. The combination of these ingredients offers a rich source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, making it a favourite in the health community. Recently, Dr. Saurabh Sethi, popularly known as the gut doctor, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, took to Instagram to explain why the ABC juice shot is worth the hype.

ABC juice shots: Why you must add these to your diet

"I am a gastroenterologist, and this is a juice shot I don't hate. Most juice shots are a hype, but this one isn't," says Dr. Sethi.

"All you need are beets, apples and carrots. Beets are rich in dietary nitrates, which your body converts into nitric oxide, improving blood flow. Apples add natural sweeteners and polyphenols. Carrots provide beta carotene and antioxidants supporting vascular and immune health," he adds.

Here are some of the key advantages of consuming ABC juice:

1. Nutrient-rich

ABC juice is packed with essential vitamins. Apples provide vitamin C, beets offer folate, and carrots are rich in beta-carotene (vitamin A). This combination supports various bodily functions.

2. Detoxification

Beets are recognised for their detoxifying properties, which support liver health and aid the body in eliminating toxins.

3. Boosts immunity

The vitamin C from apples and other nutrients enhance the immune system, potentially helping to fend off illnesses.

4. Enhanced skin health

The antioxidants present in all three ingredients contribute to healthier skin by combating oxidative stress.

5. Energy boost

The natural sugars in apples and the iron in beets can provide a quick energy boost, making it a great option for pre- or post-workout refreshment.

How to prepare ABC juice shots

Dr Sethi recommends the following method:

Take one small, peeled beet, half an apple and one small carrot

Juice or blend while adding water as needed, and strain

This should yield 3-4 shots, approximately 30-50 ml

"Use small portions as juicing removes most of the fibre. This is a functional shot and not a replacement for whole foods. Best taken fresh or stored in the fridge for up to 3 days," Dr. Sethi concludes.

For maximum benefits:

ABC juice should be consumed fresh, preferably in the morning on an empty stomach, to aid absorption.

Drinking it 20-30 minutes before a meal can enhance digestion and the overall nutrient uptake.

It's also advisable to pair it with a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle for the best health outcomes.

While ABC juice may not be a magic solution, its combination of health benefits does make it a worthy addition to a balanced diet for those looking to improve their health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.