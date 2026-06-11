Health authorities in Uttar Pradesh have launched a special surveillance and screening campaign after a sewage sample collected from the Dundahera Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) in Ghaziabad tested positive for vaccine-derived poliovirus Type-1 (VDPV1). According to Chief Medical Officer Dr Sachin, the virus detected was vaccine-derived and non-virulent, meaning it does not pose an immediate threat of causing severe disease. The finding emerged during routine environmental surveillance, a key component of India's polio monitoring programme.

Officials stressed that there is "no need to panic" and that the situation is being closely monitored in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh government, the Union Health Ministry and the World Health Organization (WHO). As a precautionary measure, health authorities have identified 12 affected and adjoining urban primary health centre areas for intensive surveillance. More than 107 health teams have been deployed for door-to-door screening of children under five years of age, covering an estimated 1.25 lakh residents.

While India was declared polio-free by WHO in 2014, the detection has renewed attention on vaccine-derived polioviruses and the importance of maintaining high immunisation coverage to prevent outbreaks.

What Is Vaccine-Derived Poliovirus?

Polio is a highly infectious viral disease caused by the poliovirus, which primarily affects young children. In severe cases, it can invade the nervous system and cause irreversible paralysis.

According to WHO, the oral polio vaccine (OPV) contains a weakened form of the virus that stimulates immunity without causing disease in healthy individuals. After vaccination, the weakened virus replicates briefly in the intestine and may be excreted in stool for several weeks.

In areas with strong sanitation systems and high vaccination coverage, this poses little risk. However, in communities where immunisation rates are low, the weakened virus can continue circulating and undergo genetic changes over time. In rare cases, it can regain the ability to spread, resulting in what is known as a circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus (cVDPV).

Why Was The Virus Found In Sewage?

Environmental surveillance involves testing sewage samples to detect poliovirus circulation before any human cases emerge. WHO and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) consider sewage monitoring one of the most effective tools for identifying silent transmission. Because most poliovirus infections cause no symptoms, environmental surveillance can provide an early warning system.

The detection in Ghaziabad does not mean that a child has developed polio. Rather, it indicates that vaccine-derived poliovirus genetic material was present in the sewage system and requires further investigation.

Does This Mean Polio Has Returned To India?

No. India remains certified polio-free, having recorded its last case of wild poliovirus in 2011. WHO officially declared the country polio-free in 2014 after three consecutive years without a wild poliovirus case.

Health experts emphasise that detecting vaccine-derived poliovirus in sewage is not the same as detecting wild poliovirus or confirming a polio outbreak.

According to WHO, vaccine-derived poliovirus detections occasionally occur in several countries with active environmental surveillance systems. Such detections are often managed through rapid public health interventions and intensified vaccination campaigns.

Why Vaccination Still Matters

The Ghaziabad detection underscores the importance of maintaining high immunisation coverage even after a country achieves polio-free status. According to the Government of India's Universal Immunisation Programme, children receive multiple doses of polio vaccine through routine immunisation and national pulse polio campaigns.

High vaccination rates serve two critical purposes:

Protecting individual children from paralysis.

Preventing weakened vaccine viruses from circulating long enough to mutate and spread.

WHO states that the risk posed by vaccine-derived poliovirus is highest in communities where vaccination coverage has declined.

What Are The Symptoms Of Polio?

Most poliovirus infections cause either no symptoms or mild illness.

When symptoms occur, they may include:

Fever

Fatigue

Headache

Vomiting

Neck stiffness

Muscle pain

In a small proportion of cases, the virus can attack the nervous system, causing:

Muscle weakness

Acute flaccid paralysis

Permanent disability

There is no cure for polio, making prevention through vaccination the most effective strategy.

What This Means For Indian Families

The Ghaziabad detection should not be viewed as a public health emergency, but it is a reminder that the fight against polio is not over. India's success in eliminating wild poliovirus remains one of the country's greatest public health achievements. However, continued vigilance is essential, particularly in densely populated urban areas where viruses can spread quickly if vaccination gaps emerge.

For parents, the most important action is ensuring that children receive all recommended doses of polio vaccine on schedule. Missing routine immunisation appointments can leave children vulnerable not only to polio but also to several other vaccine-preventable diseases.

The detection of vaccine-derived poliovirus Type-1 in a Ghaziabad sewage sample has prompted intensified surveillance but does not indicate the return of polio to India. Public health experts stress that the finding reflects the effectiveness of environmental monitoring systems designed to identify potential threats early.

The episode also highlights a key lesson from global polio eradication efforts: maintaining high vaccination coverage remains the strongest defence against both wild and vaccine-derived polioviruses. For India, continued vigilance, robust surveillance and timely immunisation will be crucial to preserving its hard-won polio-free status.

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