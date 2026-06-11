In a unique blend of healthcare and artificial intelligence, breast cancer specialist Dr P. Raghu Ram of Hyderabad created a new Guinness World Record by hosting the world's largest audience for an interactive AI-powered holographic health awareness lecture. The achievement marks Dr Raghu Ram's third Guinness World Record in just 15 months, making it a rare feat in the field of public health education. The record-setting event featured an AI-generated hologram of Dr Raghu Ram that delivered a breast health awareness lecture and later answered audience questions in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The virtual educator provided reliable information on breast diseases, breast cancer, screening and early detection.

The Guinness World Records title was awarded under a newly created category recognising innovation in AI-enabled holographic health education. The event also saw the launch of NARI (National Awareness & Resource Initiative for Breast Health), an AI-powered digital platform designed to provide breast health information around the clock.

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The platform allows people to ask questions and receive evidence-based guidance in several Indian languages, helping bridge gaps in health awareness, especially in underserved communities.

Speaking at the event, National Medical Commission Chairman Dr Abhijat Sheth praised the initiative, saying, "This is not merely a record, but a public health innovation with the potential to benefit countless individuals."

Dedicating the honour to his late mother, Dr Ushalakshmi, a breast cancer survivor and gynaecologist, Dr Raghu Ram said, "Awareness, early detection and hope can save lives."

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He added that the real objective is not the record itself but ensuring that women across the country have access to trustworthy health information regardless of their location, language or background.

KIMS Hospitals Chairman Dr Bhaskar Rao said the initiative demonstrates how artificial intelligence can be used responsibly to improve health education and public engagement on a large scale.

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