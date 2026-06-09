In a significant breakthrough for cancer research, scientists in Pune have developed a next-generation nanomedicine that can selectively target breast cancer cells and switch off key genes that help tumours survive and grow. Researchers believe innovation could pave the way for more precise and less toxic cancer treatments in the future. The research was carried out by scientists at the Agharkar Research Institute (ARI), Pune, an autonomous institute under the Department of Science and Technology (DST). Their findings were recently published in the journal Advanced Healthcare Materials. The newly developed therapy uses tiny biodegradable particles, known as nanoparticles, to deliver gene-silencing molecules directly to breast cancer cells.

How The New Nanomedicine Works

Unlike conventional treatments that may affect healthy tissues along with cancer cells, this approach is designed to target tumours more precisely. Researchers engineered the nanoparticles to recognise a protein called MUC1, which is found in high amounts on many breast cancer cells. Once the nanoparticles reach the tumour, they release specialised molecules that switch off two important genes, MCL-1 and Survivin, which help cancer cells avoid destruction and continue multiplying.

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Why This Discovery Matters

One of the biggest challenges in cancer treatment is ensuring that therapies attack cancer cells without causing significant damage to healthy tissues. Traditional chemotherapy can often lead to side effects because it affects both healthy and cancerous cells. The new nanomedicine aims to overcome this problem by delivering treatment directly to the tumour site. Scientists say this targeted approach could improve treatment effectiveness while reducing unwanted side effects. Another notable feature is that the platform targets two cancer-promoting genes simultaneously, which may make it harder for tumours to develop resistance to treatment.

Promising Results In Early Studies

Laboratory experiments conducted on breast cancer models showed that the treatment successfully reduced the activity of the target genes, increased cancer cell death, and significantly slowed tumour growth. The researchers also tested the nanomedicine in animal studies involving mice. The results indicated that the nanoparticles accumulated effectively at tumour sites while causing minimal toxicity to other organs, an encouraging sign for future development.

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Could This Change Breast Cancer Treatment?

Experts caution that the technology is still in the research stage and more studies are needed before it can be used in patients. Clinical trials will be necessary to confirm its safety and effectiveness in humans. However, the findings highlight the growing potential of precision medicine, where treatments are designed to target specific characteristics of cancer cells rather than using a one-size-fits-all approach. The development of this gene-silencing nanomedicine represents an important step forward in breast cancer research. By combining targeted drug delivery with advanced genetic techniques, Indian scientists have created a promising platform that may one day help make breast cancer treatment more effective and less harmful for patients. While further research is needed, the breakthrough offers fresh hope in the ongoing fight against one of the world's most common cancers.

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