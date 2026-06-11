The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has officially amended the Drugs Rules, 1945, to change the standard unit of measurement for folic acid (Vitamin B9) from milligrams (mg) to micrograms (mcg) under Schedule V. The formal regulation, called the Drugs (Fourth Amendment) Rules, 2026, was enacted through Gazette Notification G.S.R. 444(E) published on June 1, 2026. The notification was issued on January 21, 2026, and was published in the Gazette of India on January 27, 2026. The government invited feedback from the public for 30 days after the notification was made available. After reviewing the public's objections and suggestions, the Central Government, in consultation with the Drugs Technical Advisory Board, has finalised the amendment.

Manufacturers and stakeholders have been granted a six-month compliance window from the date of publication, June 1, 2026, to update all packaging, product documentation, and labelling metrics.

How does this help the Indian population?

Prevents dosage errors

Folic acid is a highly potent micronutrient. Measuring it in milligrams (mg) previously led to micro-dosing calculation discrepancies and incorrect clinical interpretations. The change is designed to prevent critical dosing errors and ensure standardisation across pharmaceutical formulations and labelling.

Patient safety

Aligning the unit metric with clinical reality can help prevent accidental toxicity. Excessive folic acid intake can lead to severe consequences.

Global standardisation

This shift aligns India's pharmaceutical rules with standard international dosing guidelines used by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and global pharmacopoeias.

Also read: Keep Your “Folic Acid And Vitamin B 12” Levels In Check To Prevent Hyperpigmentation

Folic acid and its importance

Folic acid, also known as vitamin B9, plays a crucial role in the body's overall health. It is essential for DNA synthesis, cell division, and growth, making it particularly important during periods of rapid growth, such as pregnancy and infancy.

Why is folic acid important?

It aids in the production and maintenance of new cells, which is particularly important in pregnancy, childhood, and adolescence.

It works closely with Vitamin B12 to help your body form healthy red blood cells. Without enough folic acid, your body can produce abnormally large red blood cells that do not function properly, leading to folate-deficiency anaemia.

Folic acid can help lower homocysteine levels in the blood, which is associated with cardiovascular diseases.

Also read: Folic Acid Beyond Pregnancy: Why Every Woman Needs It

Critical role in pregnancy

Adequate folic acid intake right before conception and during early pregnancy helps reduce the risk of neural tube defects (NTDs) in developing fetuses, such as spina bifida and anencephaly.

Daily recommended dosage

The recommended dietary allowance (RDA) for adults is typically around 400 micrograms (mcg) of dietary folate equivalents (DFE) per day.

The RDA increases to 600 mcg DFE daily during pregnancy to support fetal development.

It is recommended that breastfeeding mothers intake about 500 mcg DFE daily.

Sources of folic acid:

Folic acid is found in various foods, including:

Leafy green vegetables (spinach, kale)

Legumes (beans, peas)

Nuts and seeds

Citrus fruits

Also read: Vitamin B12 And Folate: Why Indian Mothers Need More Than Just Iron For Healthy Children?

Folic acid supplementation is typically recommended to those planning to conceive or who are pregnant. It's always a good idea to consult your doctor for personalised advice on dosage and supplementation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.