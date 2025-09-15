Folic Acid Beyond Pregnancy: Why Every Woman Needs It

When we hear folic acid, the first thought that comes to mind is pregnancy. Doctors prescribe it routinely to women wondering how to get pregnant or expecting mothers to prevent birth defects. But folic acid, the synthetic form of folate, which is a B-vitamin, is vital for women at every stage of life, not just during pregnancy. Research shows it plays crucial roles in heart health, mental wellbeing, hormonal balance, and even reducing cancer risk. Yet, many Indian women fall short of recommended levels because our diets are often low in naturally folate-rich foods.

So why should every woman, whether she's in her teens, 20s, 40s or beyond, care about folic acid? Let's dive into the science.

What Is Folic Acid And Why Is It Important?

Folate (vitamin B9) is a water-soluble vitamin involved in DNA synthesis, red blood cell formation, and homocysteine metabolism. Folic acid is the stable, synthetic form found in supplements and fortified foods, which the body converts into active folate. Adequate intake ensures optimal cell division and repair, processes critical throughout life, not only in pregnancy.

Benefits Of Folic Acid For Women Beyond Pregnancy

Irrespective of what most people think, folate or folic acid isn't just a micronutrient that aids fertility and foetal health. It does much more than that for women who take it throughout their lives. Here are some benefits of folic acid you should know about:

1. Protects heart health

High homocysteine levels, often due to low folate, are linked to greater cardiovascular risk. Clinical studies show folic acid supplementation reduces homocysteine and may help lower stroke risk. The WHO and American Heart Association recognise folate as part of cardiovascular prevention strategies.

2. Supports mental wellbeing

Depression and cognitive decline in women are associated with folate deficiency. Meta-analyses indicate folic acid supplementation can enhance antidepressant effectiveness and support brain health with age. Some trials even suggest a protective role against dementia and Alzheimer's.

3. Hormonal balance and reproductive health

Beyond pregnancy, folic acid supports regular ovulation and fertility. Studies show women with adequate folate status may have better hormonal balance and reproductive outcomes, even when not planning pregnancy. It also plays a role in reducing risk of conditions like polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and menstrual irregularities by supporting insulin sensitivity.

4. Cancer prevention

Folate is essential for DNA repair, which lowers mutation risk. Observational studies suggest women with higher folate intake have lower risks of certain cancers, especially breast and cervical cancer. However, scientists caution against excessive supplementation, as very high doses might have the opposite effect in some cancers.

5. Healthy skin, hair and nails

Folate is crucial for rapid cell turnover, which keeps skin glowing and hair growing. Deficiency can contribute to brittle nails, hair thinning, and pale skin due to anaemia.

How Much Folic Acid Do Women Need?

In India, the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) also recommends regular folate intake through natural foods like leafy greens, pulses, citrus fruits, and fortified wheat flour. Supplements may be advised for women with dietary gaps, digestive disorders, or those on medications (like anticonvulsants) that interfere with folate absorption.

Adolescent and adult women: 400 mcg/day

Pregnant women: 600 mcg/day

Breastfeeding women: 500 mcg/day

(As per CDC and ICMR dietary guidelines)

Best Food Sources Of Folate

Here are some common and easily available food sources that are packed with folate:

Dark leafy greens, like spinach (palak), fenugreek (methi), mustard greens (sarson)

Pulses and legumes, like chana, rajma, masoor dal, moong dal

Fruits, like papaya, oranges, bananas

Fortified foods, like some packaged wheat flours, breakfast cereals

Others foods, like peanuts, sunflower seeds, beets, broccoli

Risks Of Folate Deficiency: Do Not Ignore

Folate deficiency in non-pregnant women can cause a number of health issues:

Anaemia (fatigue, weakness, pale skin)

Cognitive problems (poor memory, low mood)

Higher risk of cardiovascular disease

Poor reproductive health outcomes

Too Much Of A Good Thing?

Excess folic acid (above 1,000 mcg/day from supplements) may mask vitamin B12 deficiency, which is already common in Indian women due to vegetarian diets. This can cause nerve damage if undetected. Hence, supplements should be taken under medical guidance.

Folic acid is not just a pregnancy vitamin supplement. Every woman, be it a teenager, working professional, homemaker, or post-menopausal, needs it for heart, brain, hormone and overall health. Building a folate-rich plate with greens, dals, fruits and fortified staples is a simple step toward long-term wellbeing. For those with special needs or gaps, a doctor may prescribe a supplement. Either way, folic acid is a lifelong ally for women's health.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

