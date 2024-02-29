Women's Health: Watch Out For These Early Signs Of Hormonal Imbalance

Decreased or increased sex drive may be fuelled by hormonal changes in the body

Hormonal imbalances occur when there is an irregularity in the production, secretion, or action of hormones in the body. Hormones play a crucial role in various bodily functions, and imbalances can lead to a range of health issues. While hormonal fluctuations are a normal part of life, persistent imbalances can be concerning, especially for women. Read on as we share a list of early signs that may indicate hormonal imbalances in women.

9 Early signs of hormonal imbalance in women:

1. Irregular menstrual cycles

Changes in cycle length, heavy or light periods, or missed periods may be a sign of irregular periods. Keep track of your menstrual cycles and note any irregularities. You should consult a healthcare provider to investigate potential causes, such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) or thyroid disorders.

2. Unexplained weight gain or loss

Unexpected changes in weight despite no significant diet or activity changes can be a sign of hormonal imbalance. Monitor weight changes and evaluate lifestyle factors to ensure better hormonal health. Consult with a healthcare professional to rule out hormonal issues like thyroid dysfunction or insulin resistance.

3. Skin issues

Acne, oily skin, or excessive dryness can all be signs of poor hormonal balance. Observe changes in the condition of your skin and hygiene practices. Address underlying hormonal imbalances by consulting a dermatologist or endocrinologist.

4. Mood swings

Hormonal imbalances can cause fluctuations in mood, irritability, anxiety, or depression. Keep a mood diary and note patterns to better understand the root cause. Seek professional help, such as therapy or counselling, to address emotional well-being. Hormonal therapy may be considered in certain cases.

5. Fatigue and low energy

Persistent fatigue, low energy levels, and difficulty concentrating may be signs of hormonal imbalance. Evaluate lifestyle factors, sleep patterns, and stress levels to overcome these issues. You are also encouraged to prioritise sleep, maintain a balanced diet, and consult a healthcare provider to assess hormonal balance.

6. Sleep disturbances

Sleep disturbances such as insomnia, difficulty falling asleep, or restless sleep can all be signs of hormonal imbalance. Keep a sleep journal and assess sleep hygiene. Establish a consistent sleep routine, address stress, and consult a healthcare professional if sleep issues persist.

7. Changes in libido

Decreased or increased sex drive may be fuelled by hormonal changes in the body. Monitor changes in sexual desire and satisfaction to better understand the cause behind it. Discuss concerns with a healthcare provider, as hormonal imbalances or other factors may contribute to libido changes.

8. Digestive issues

Digestion or gut-related issues such as bloating, constipation, or diarrhoea are common signs. Track dietary habits, stress levels, and bowel movements. Maintain a balanced diet, stay hydrated, and seek medical advice if digestive issues persist.

9. Hair loss or thinning

Noticeable hair loss, thinning, or changes in hair texture may be caused by health issues one of which are hormonal changes. Monitor changes in hair appearance and assess factors like diet and stress. Consult with a healthcare provider or dermatologist to identify and address potential hormonal causes.

It's essential to recognise that hormonal imbalances can have various causes, and individual responses to interventions may vary. Consulting with a healthcare professional is crucial for accurate diagnosis and personalised treatment plans.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.