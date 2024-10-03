Women's Health: Tips To Ensure Your Bones Stay Strong Through Menopause

Being underweight increases the risk of bone loss, while excess weight can put stress on bones

Menopause can significantly worsen bone health in women due to a decline in oestrogen levels. Oestrogen plays a key role in maintaining bone density, and as its levels drop during menopause, the body's ability to replace bone tissue is impaired, leading to bone thinning and an increased risk of osteoporosis. This makes postmenopausal women more susceptible to fractures, especially in the hips, spine, and wrists. To maintain bone strength during and after menopause, lifestyle changes can be highly beneficial. In this article, we share a list of tips that can help keep your bones strong during menopause.

10 Tips to ensure your bones stay strong through menopause

1. Increase calcium intake

Calcium is essential for maintaining strong bones. During menopause, the body requires more calcium to support bone density. Aim for around 1,200 mg of calcium per day from sources like dairy, leafy greens, and fortified foods. Calcium supplements can also help if dietary intake is insufficient.

2. Get enough vitamin D

Vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium effectively. Spending time in the sun, consuming fortified foods, or taking a Vitamin D supplement can help boost your body's ability to maintain healthy bones during menopause.

3. Engage in weight-bearing exercises

Activities like walking, jogging, or weight lifting stimulate bone formation and slow bone loss. Regular weight-bearing exercises strengthen the bones by applying pressure, which signals the body to produce more bone tissue, essential for post-menopausal women.

4. Incorporate resistance training

Strength training with resistance bands or weights improves muscle mass and strengthens bones by promoting bone remodelling. Aim to incorporate resistance exercises at least two to three times per week to maintain bone density.

5. Limit caffeine and alcohol intake

Excessive consumption of caffeine and alcohol can interfere with calcium absorption and weaken bones. Limiting caffeine to moderate levels and alcohol to no more than one drink per day helps protect your bone health during menopause.

6. Consume magnesium-rich foods

Magnesium plays a key role in calcium metabolism and bone health. Foods like nuts, seeds, whole grains, and leafy greens are good sources of magnesium. This nutrient is essential for maintaining strong bones as it aids calcium absorption and retention.

7. Maintain a healthy weight

Being underweight increases the risk of bone loss, while excess weight can put stress on bones and joints. Maintaining a balanced, healthy weight helps protect your bones from fractures and keeps bone density stable.

8. Quit smoking

Smoking decreases oestrogen levels, which accelerates bone loss. Quitting smoking can help preserve bone density, especially during and after menopause, when oestrogen levels naturally decline.

9. Eat protein-rich foods

Protein is crucial for bone health as it provides the building blocks for strong bones. Consuming adequate amounts of lean meats, fish, eggs, and plant-based proteins can help maintain muscle mass and bone strength.

10. Consider bone-boosting supplements

Supplements like calcium, Vitamin D, magnesium, and Vitamin K2 can help ensure that your bones stay strong. Vitamin K2, in particular, helps direct calcium to the bones instead of arteries, where it could cause calcification. Consult with a healthcare provider for personalised supplement recommendations.

By incorporating these strategies, women can protect their bones and reduce the risk of osteoporosis and fractures during menopause.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.