A new study has found that nearly eight out of 10 patients in Delhi-NCR search Google or social media immediately after meeting a doctor because they leave consultations with unanswered questions. The findings come from the India Patient Navigation and Confusion Index (IPNCI) 2026, which surveyed 1,000 people across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad. The report highlights a growing challenge in India's healthcare system: patients may be able to accessu inmedical care, but many struggle to understand their diagnosis, treatment plans, and next steps.

Why Are Patients Turning To Google?

According to the study, 78.5% of patients said they searched online after their doctor's appointment because they were still unclear about their condition, treatment, medications, or follow-up care. One major reason appears to be the limited time spent during consultations. Nearly 73.8% of respondents said they felt rushed during their interaction with healthcare providers. As a result, many patients leave the clinic with lingering doubts and turn to online sources for answers.

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Patients Struggle To Understand The Healthcare Journey

The report found that confusion extends beyond the doctor's office. Around 70% of respondents said they did not receive clear instructions on what to do next, whether it involved blood tests, scans, specialist consultations, or other diagnostic procedures. Additionally, 78% reported difficulties coordinating care between doctors, hospitals, laboratories, pharmacies, and other healthcare services. Researchers noted that these gaps often force patients to rely on internet searches, social media discussions, or advice from friends and family members.

Lack Of Patient Support Services Adds To Confusion

The study also highlighted a shortage of patient navigation support systems. More than 70% of participants said they did not have access to services such as hospital helpdesks, patient coordinators, helplines, or digital tools that could guide them through the healthcare process. Experts believe such support systems could help patients better understand their treatment journey, improve compliance, and reduce unnecessary stress.

Why Are Patients Skipping Local Healthcare Facilities?

The survey also found that many patients are bypassing secondary-level healthcare facilities and heading directly to large private hospitals. Nearly 36% of respondents said they sought care directly from tertiary-care hospitals instead of visiting smaller hospitals or specialists first. Experts warn that this trend can increase healthcare costs, overcrowd major hospitals, and place additional pressure on specialists. Interestingly, only 21.4% of respondents reported using government healthcare facilities despite their affordability.

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What The Findings Mean For Patients

The Delhi-NCR region received an overall score of 68.5 on the Patient Navigation and Confusion Index, placing it in the category of "High Confusion, Low Navigation." The report suggests that improving communication between doctors and patients, strengthening care coordination, and expanding patient support services could help reduce confusion and improve health outcomes. As healthcare becomes increasingly complex, experts say helping patients understand their diagnosis, treatment options, and care pathways may be just as important as providing medical treatment itself

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